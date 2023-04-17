Chelsea women
Premier League reaction & Women's FA Cup: Arsenal drop points again

Craig Nelson

  1. 'We're not killers'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Bukayo Saka is the face of Arsenal's disappointment in the Mail, as he is on every back page this morning, after missing a second-half penalty at West Ham, which opened the door for their relegation-threatened hosts.

    Arsenal could have gone 3-1 up, but two-minutes later the Hammers drew level through Jarrod Bowen to move four points clear of the drop zone.

    Let's have a look in more detail at Sunday's key events in the Premier League and how they impacted both ends of the table.

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  2. 'Arteta slams Gunners'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express also follows the "Hammer blow" line, saying Mikel Arteta criticised his players for lacking the killer instinct in their draw against West Ham, while Erik ten Hag gave Antony "10 out of 10" for his match-winning performance in Manchester United's 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
  3. 'Gun to the dogs'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has demanded his players become "killers" again after dropping further points in Sunday's 2-2 draw at West Ham, according to the Star.

    There is also a report on Manchester United match-winner Antony, saying the Brazilian is a "cut above", after his goal and an assist in their 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  4. 'Arsenal concede huge advantage'

    Monday's back pages

    The I

    The i's sport page also leads with the "Hammer blow" line, quoting Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who said his players were "too nice" after letting slip a two-goal lead at the London Stadium.

    Bukayo Saka missed a second-half penalty before the Hammers' equaliser to leave Arsenal just four points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

    Arsenal play City at the Etihad on 26 April.

    The i's main sport page
    Copyright: The i
  5. 'Chelsea's meeting with Nagelsmann'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    More on that story that leads BBC Sport's Gossip column, with the Times reporting that Chelsea have held talks with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann as they look to narrow the shortlist for Graham Potter's long-term replacement at Stamford Bridge.

    There is also a story on how "disappointed" Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta blamed his "sloppy" players for Sunday's 2-2 draw at West Ham.

    The Times' main sports page
    Copyright: The Times
  6. 'Title Hammer blow'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian reports that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has queried his players' mentality after their "collapse" at the London Stadium - letting a two-goal lead slip, just as they did at Anfield in their previous game, to draw 2-2 for the second successive Premier League match.

    There is also a story on Jurgen Klopp, who is apparently "not angry with Liverpool over transfers".

    Guardian's main sports page
    Copyright: The Guardian
  7. Today's agenda

    Plenty to get through today. Here is a look at what we hope to cover:

    • A look at the back pages of today's national newspapers
    • Reaction to Sunday's Premier League and Women's FA Cup action
    • Gossip - Chelsea hold talks with Nagelsmann
    • Champions League - news conference ahead of Chelsea v Real Madrid
    • Build-up to Leeds v Liverpool
  8. Good morning

    Manchester City win again as leaders Arsenal drop more points.

    The race for the Premier League title took another twist this weekend as Pep Guardiola's defending champions moved to within four points of the Gunners, with a game in hand.

    City reeled off a 10th consecutive win in all competitions with a 3-1 victory at home to Leicester as they compete on three fronts - chasing a third consecutive Premier League title while also in the Champions League quarter-finals and FA semi-finals.

    Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, meanwhile, drew 2-2 at West Ham after letting a two-goal lead slip for the second match running following their draw by the same scoreline at Anfield.

    Manchester City players celebrate beating Leicester at the Etihad
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Mikel Arteta congratulates West Ham players at the London Stadium
    Copyright: Getty Images
