Premier League reaction & Women's FA Cup: Arsenal drop points again

Bukayo Saka is the face of Arsenal's disappointment in the Mail, as he is on every back page this morning, after missing a second-half penalty at West Ham, which opened the door for their relegation-threatened hosts.

Arsenal could have gone 3-1 up, but two-minutes later the Hammers drew level through Jarrod Bowen to move four points clear of the drop zone.

Let's have a look in more detail at Sunday's key events in the Premier League and how they impacted both ends of the table.