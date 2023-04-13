Champions League reaction as Real Madrid take charge against Chelsea

And finally, the Star says "classy" Karim Benzema put Frank Lampard "in the shade" as the former France forward opened the scoring in Real Madrid's 2-0 Champions League win at home to Chelsea.

There are also two back-page reports concerning Manchester United - on Marcus Rashford's expected return from injury before the end of the season and concerns that the club's "ownership saga" may cost them the chance to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham.