Champions League reaction as Real Madrid take charge against Chelsea

Okay, so here is a rough outline of our plans today, and as always, they could change.
Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea: Blues swept aside in Madrid, giving them a huge job back at home: What happened and why? We'll dive in first.
AC Milan 1-0 Napoli: Judging by the first leg ties, we are on course for a Milan derby semi final: There is a long way to go, though, and Napoli will hope to turn this around.
European build-up: Man Utd and West Ham in Europa League and Conference League action later.
Premier League news conferences as build-up begins.
Plenty of gossip: Vincent Kompany to Spurs, anyone?
'Reality check'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
And finally, the Star says "classy" Karim Benzema put Frank Lampard "in the shade" as the former France forward opened the scoring in Real Madrid's 2-0 Champions League win at home to Chelsea.
There are also two back-page reports concerning Manchester United - on Marcus Rashford's expected return from injury before the end of the season and concerns that the club's "ownership saga" may cost them the chance to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Real trouble'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian says Chelsea are facing a Champions League exit following their quarter-final first-leg defeat at Real Madrid.
There is also a report on the two unfinished stadiums - Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock development and Casement Park in Belfast - included in the UK and Ireland's bid to host the European Championships in 2028.
The GuardianCopyright: The Guardian
'Benzema punishes Blues'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express says Frank Lampard's Chelsea were left needing a "miracle" at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.
There is also an "upbeat" message from Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford's muscle injury, with the Manchester United manager saying he expects the inform England forward to be fit for the season run-in after it was confirmed on Wednesday that he would miss "a few games".
Your Thursday agenda
'Karim of the crop'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
Real Madrid's 2-0 victory at home to Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final dominates today's back pages.
The Mail highlights Karim Benzema's 20th goal against English clubs, after the French forward opened the scoring against the Blues.
Also on the back page, there is a report that Sadio Mane "punched" Bayern Munich team-mate Leroy Sane in the face following their 3-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.
Gary Neville is also quoted as saying a decision not to choose Manchester United as a potential venue for UK and Ireland's Euro 2028 bid is an "all-time low" for Old Trafford.
Good morning
Frank Lampard will be frustrated as he wakes up today.
His Chelsea side are still alive in their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid, but a 2-0 defeat gives them a big task back at Stamford Bridge next week.
After Ben Chilwell was sent off, it could have been worse, but they missed a few chances too. Goals continue to prove illusive.
In the other tie, Napoli also went down to ten men as Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa saw red in 1-0 defeat at AC Milan. That tie is perhaps more finely poised, you feel.
Reacting to both games is first up for us, but plenty more to come. We'll bring you the agenda after first checking in with the papers.