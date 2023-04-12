Reaction as Man City win & England lose, plus Champions League build-up

Hello, early birds. Welcome along to Wednesday's live page.

If you're a Manchester City fan this morning, life must feel good. Bayern Munich are heading back to Germany with their tail between legs and a last-four spot in the Champions League is pretty much wrapped up.

We'll also be taking a look at Inter Milan's victory against Benfica in the other first-leg tie. Nicolo Barella and a late Romelu Lukaku penalty secured the Italian side a 2-0 advantage.

Things didn't quite go as planned for the Lionesses last night, as England's 30-game unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman came to an end after a shock 1-0 friendly defeat by Australia.

In the other women's friendly internationals, Scotland swept aside Costa Rica 4-0 and Wales earned a 1-1 draw with Portugal - full reaction to both games on the way.

But first, let's put our goggles on and dive safely into the back pages of today's papers...