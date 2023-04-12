Reaction as Man City win & England lose, plus Champions League build-up

Hello, early birds. Welcome along to Wednesday's live page.
If you're a Manchester City fan this morning, life must feel good. Bayern Munich are heading back to Germany with their tail between legs and a last-four spot in the Champions League is pretty much wrapped up.
We'll also be taking a look at Inter Milan's victory against Benfica in the other first-leg tie. Nicolo Barella and a late Romelu Lukaku penalty secured the Italian side a 2-0 advantage.
Things didn't quite go as planned for the Lionesses last night, as England's 30-game unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman came to an end after a shock 1-0 friendly defeat by Australia.
In the other women's friendly internationals, Scotland swept aside Costa Rica 4-0 and Wales earned a 1-1 draw with Portugal - full reaction to both games on the way.
But first, let's put our goggles on and dive safely into the back pages of today's papers...
Statement win
"Nothing but pure love for this competition!"
The words of Erling Haaland after Manchester City took a massive step towards the semi-finals of the Champions League with an impressive win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Is this the season boss Pep Guardiola finally lays his hands on the Champions League trophy with City?
Live Reporting
Lorraine McKenna and Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
Hello, early birds. Welcome along to Wednesday's live page.
If you're a Manchester City fan this morning, life must feel good. Bayern Munich are heading back to Germany with their tail between legs and a last-four spot in the Champions League is pretty much wrapped up.
We'll also be taking a look at Inter Milan's victory against Benfica in the other first-leg tie. Nicolo Barella and a late Romelu Lukaku penalty secured the Italian side a 2-0 advantage.
Things didn't quite go as planned for the Lionesses last night, as England's 30-game unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman came to an end after a shock 1-0 friendly defeat by Australia.
In the other women's friendly internationals, Scotland swept aside Costa Rica 4-0 and Wales earned a 1-1 draw with Portugal - full reaction to both games on the way.
But first, let's put our goggles on and dive safely into the back pages of today's papers...
Statement win
"Nothing but pure love for this competition!"
The words of Erling Haaland after Manchester City took a massive step towards the semi-finals of the Champions League with an impressive win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Is this the season boss Pep Guardiola finally lays his hands on the Champions League trophy with City?