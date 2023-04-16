Watch: SWPL - Partick Thistle v Rangers & Hibs v Hearts

Rangers striker Kirsty Howat gets us going at Petershill.
Live Reporting
Amy Canavan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
KICK-OFF
Partick Thistle 0-0 Rangers
Rangers striker Kirsty Howat gets us going at Petershill.
Post update
Partick Thistle v Rangers 12:10)
Wee reminder, this game is on BBC Alba. There's a wee tab at the top of this page where, with one click, the game will appear right before your eyes.
Wunderkind Watson starts
Partick Thistle v Rangers (12:10)
After putting in one of the most impressive Hampden debuts for a 17-year-old, and becoming a household name over the recent international camp, Emma Watson is back to business for Rangers.
Alongside fellow 17-year-old, Jodi McLeary, the pair will support Scotland international striker Kirsty Howat up top for Malky Thomson's side.
Ferguson up front
Partick Thistle v Rangers (12:10)
It's all about the young stars of the future, and Abbie Ferguson certainly caught a few eyes on Scotland U19 duty recently.
The on-loan Celtic star netted five goals against Liechtenstein in Scotland's 7-0 victory.
That's alright eh? Brian Graham will definitely be hoping she can pick up from where she left off...
LINE-UPS from Petershill Park
Partick Thistle v Rangers (12:10)
Splendid SWPL Sunday in store
SWPL
Good afternoon!
What an instalment of SWPL football we have for you today. A bumper day, some might say.
We kick off at Petershill Park where Partick Thistle host Rangers in the first of three televised games today... oft.
So, let's get to it, shall we?