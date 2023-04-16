SWPL
Live

Watch: SWPL - Partick Thistle v Rangers & Hibs v Hearts

preview
55
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. KICK-OFF

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Rangers

    Rangers striker Kirsty Howat gets us going at Petershill.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Partick Thistle v Rangers 12:10)

    Wee reminder, this game is on BBC Alba. There's a wee tab at the top of this page where, with one click, the game will appear right before your eyes.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Wunderkind Watson starts

    Partick Thistle v Rangers (12:10)

    After putting in one of the most impressive Hampden debuts for a 17-year-old, and becoming a household name over the recent international camp, Emma Watson is back to business for Rangers.

    Alongside fellow 17-year-old, Jodi McLeary, the pair will support Scotland international striker Kirsty Howat up top for Malky Thomson's side.

    emma watson and pedro martinez losa
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Ferguson up front

    Partick Thistle v Rangers (12:10)

    It's all about the young stars of the future, and Abbie Ferguson certainly caught a few eyes on Scotland U19 duty recently.

    The on-loan Celtic star netted five goals against Liechtenstein in Scotland's 7-0 victory.

    That's alright eh? Brian Graham will definitely be hoping she can pick up from where she left off...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Splendid SWPL Sunday in store

    SWPL

    Good afternoon!

    What an instalment of SWPL football we have for you today. A bumper day, some might say.

    We kick off at Petershill Park where Partick Thistle host Rangers in the first of three televised games today... oft.

    So, let's get to it, shall we?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top