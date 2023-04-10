Premier League reaction - Arsenal drop points in title race

Liverpool come from two goals down to strike late and impact Arsenal's title push, we'll check in with the title race and where it stands.
Andy Robertson accuses the linesman of elbowing the player at half time.
Crystal Palace make huge statement with five-goal win at Leeds. How is the relegation battle shaping up?
VAR controversy as PGMOL admit Brighton should have had a penalty at Tottenham.
Pep Guardiola's pre-Champions League news conference, after England boss Sarina Wiegman faces the media this morning.
Gossip, news and debate.
'Brighton pay penalty'
Monday's back pages
The I
The i's back page flags an apology from the PGMOL to Brighton after the match officials' governing body admitted Kaoru Mitoma should have been awarded a penalty in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Tottenham after VAR failed to check a decision made by referee Stuart Attwell.
The iCopyright: The i
'Robertson accuses assistant ref of hitting him in the throat'
The Mail follows the same line about referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Andy Robertson's half-time flash point in Sunday's fiery clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'FA probe into assistant ref's clash with star'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star says the Football Association and Professional Game Match Officials Board League (PGMOL) will investigate assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis's apparent elbow on Liverpool's Andy Robertson.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Flop Guns'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express focusses on the damage done to Arsenal's title challenge at Anfield, as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admits his side blew two points after relinquishing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Liverpool.
The draw left Arsenal six points clear of defending champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand and a home match to come against Arteta's side on 26 April.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'He gave me the elbow'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror leads on a remarkable incident at Anfield on Sunday involving referee's assistant Constantine Hatzidakis, who appears to elbow Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson in the face at the end of the first half against Arsenal.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Good morning
What a pivotal weekend that was at both ends of the Premier League table...
Arsenal conceded a late Roberto Firmino goal, allowing Liverpool to come back from 2-0 down and hold them at Anfield. They've now had their lead cut at the top after Man City's win at Southampton on Saturday.
There was also drama in accusations that the linesman raised an elbow to Liverpool's Andy Robertson.
Before that, Crystal Palace scored five at Leeds to pull six points clear of the relegation zone, simultaneously piling pressure on Javi Gracia's side.
There is plenty of VAR controversy to cover, particularly in Brighton's defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. We'll get into the papers and then bring you the agenda.
Your Monday agenda
Okay, so there is A LOT to get through today.
Here goes...
Good morning
What a pivotal weekend that was at both ends of the Premier League table...
Arsenal conceded a late Roberto Firmino goal, allowing Liverpool to come back from 2-0 down and hold them at Anfield. They've now had their lead cut at the top after Man City's win at Southampton on Saturday.
There was also drama in accusations that the linesman raised an elbow to Liverpool's Andy Robertson.
Before that, Crystal Palace scored five at Leeds to pull six points clear of the relegation zone, simultaneously piling pressure on Javi Gracia's side.
There is plenty of VAR controversy to cover, particularly in Brighton's defeat at Tottenham on Saturday. We'll get into the papers and then bring you the agenda.