Premier League reaction as Chelsea misfire & Cooper feels pressure

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Sarah Rendell

All times stated are UK

  1. Leeds win leaves Steve Cooper under pressure

    Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest

    Phil Dawkes

    BBC Sport at Elland Road

    Luis Sinisterra scores for Leeds against Nottingham Forest
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Leeds secured a huge victory in their quest to remain in the Premier League as goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra saw them come from behind to beat relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and move out of the bottom three.

    In a tense but largely one-sided 'six-pointer' at Elland Road, Orel Mangala gave the visitors the lead with just their fifth away goal of the season - a neat low finish from the edge of the box after a ruthless counter.

    But Leeds responded in style, with Harrison following up to fire in after Keylor Navas could only limply palm Marc Roca's shot from range.

    After near-relentless Leeds pressure, Luis Sinisterra seized his moment in first-half injury time, cutting inside from the left and onto his right foot for a superb curled finish into the bottom corner.

    It took Javi Gracia's side to 29 points and up to 13th - far from out the woods yet, but with renewed confidence and a strengthened platform on which to build.

    Defeat for Forest plunged them further into trouble and ramped up the pressure on boss Steve Cooper. They are now winless in eight games and above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

    Match report.

  2. Your Wednesday agenda

    Here's what we have coming up (subject to change as always...)

    • Steve Cooper's future in focus: After defeat to Leeds, what next for the Forest boss?
    • How is the relegation battle shaping up generally after Leicester's defeat?
    • Chelsea misfire again on frustrating night for two struggling sides as Liverpool also falter at Stamford Bridge.
    • Happier times for Brighton and Villa who are on a Euro trail...
    • Latest on Leicester, Chelsea and Spurs manager searches.
    • Gossip, debate, build-up to Wednesday's games impacting the top four.
  3. 'Flying Leeds pile pressure on Cooper'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Finally, the Guardian runs with Leeds' win over Nottingham Forest and the difficult position that leaves Steve Cooper.

    We'll be starting by looking at his situation, but first, as promised, the agenda.

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
  4. 'So near, so VAR'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star runs with Chelsea's disallowed goal for handball by Kai Havertz, while defender Reece James was also denied by an offside in the first half.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  5. 'Blank Bruno'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Meanwhile, in the Express, caretaker boss Bruno Saltor saw his strikers 'fluff their lines' on a frustrating night at Stamford Bridge.

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  6. 'Chelsea make contact with Nagelsmann'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    Chelsea's drab draw with Liverpool is prominent in the Times, as it writes that the Blues make contact with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann as they search for Graham Potter's replacement.

    Times
    Copyright: Times
  7. Good morning

    A busy night in the Premier League and we are here to go through all the fall out...

    Chelsea and Liverpool played out a goalless draw yet again at Stamford Bridge, leaving them both floundering in midtable, while Brighton and Aston Villa sre targeting a European push...

    At the bottom, Leeds beat Nottingham Forest to pile pressure on their boss Steve Cooper, while Leicester's own search for a boss intensified with that defeat to Villa at the King Power Stadium.

    We'll have plenty of reaction to all those game, plus the latest as Leicester, Chelsea and Tottenham look for new managers.

    We'll bring you the full agenda after the papers.

