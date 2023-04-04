Premier League reaction - Everton earn draw with Spurs

Monday's game had been an uninspiring encounter up until a flashpoint on 57 minutes, when Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was given a deserved straight red card after pushing Harry Kane in the face off the ball.

The England captain then scored a penalty, which looked like giving Cristian Stellini a winning start as interim manager in Tottenham's first game since Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent.

But Spurs substitute Lucas Moura was also sent off for a nasty challenge on Keane and the former Burnley defender shook off the knock to smash in the equaliser and spark pandemonium at Goodison Park.