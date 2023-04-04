Premier League reaction - Everton earn draw with Spurs

Monday's game had been an uninspiring encounter up until a flashpoint on 57 minutes, when Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was given a deserved straight red card after pushing Harry Kane in the face off the ball.
The England captain then scored a penalty, which looked like giving Cristian Stellini a winning start as interim manager in Tottenham's first game since Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent.
But Spurs substitute Lucas Moura was also sent off for a nasty challenge on Keane and the former Burnley defender shook off the knock to smash in the equaliser and spark pandemonium at Goodison Park.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Keane stunner salvages draw for relegation-threatened Everton
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Sarah Rendell
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Keane equaliser sparks pandemonium at Goodison
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Monday's game had been an uninspiring encounter up until a flashpoint on 57 minutes, when Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was given a deserved straight red card after pushing Harry Kane in the face off the ball.
The England captain then scored a penalty, which looked like giving Cristian Stellini a winning start as interim manager in Tottenham's first game since Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent.
But Spurs substitute Lucas Moura was also sent off for a nasty challenge on Keane and the former Burnley defender shook off the knock to smash in the equaliser and spark pandemonium at Goodison Park.
Keane stunner salvages draw for relegation-threatened Everton
Everton 1-1 Tottenham
Shamoon Hafez
BBC Sport at Goodison Park
Michael Keane scored a stunning long-range strike in the 90th minute to salvage a Premier League draw for Everton against Tottenham in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.
Defender Keane stepped up from the back to arrow a 25-yard drive into the top corner, the point taking Sean Dyche's men out of the relegation zone.
Harry Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the second half from the penalty spot after Keane himself had fouled Cristian Romero in the area.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page. We'll be bringing you reaction to Monday's Premier League game, which saw Everton claim a late draw at home to Tottenham, with both sides ending the game with 10 men.
We'll also have the latest Premier League news and the best lines from Tuesday's news conferences, plus look ahead to Tuesday's four games.