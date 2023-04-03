Chelsea & Leicester search for new managers & Premier League reaction

Well, there’s been quieter weekends in the Premier League, hasn’t there?

Super Sunday became Sacking Sunday as Chelsea and Leicester dismissed Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers respectively.

In among the managerial mayhem, there were important victories for several sides at each end of the table in both the Premier League and Women’s Super League.

There’s far too much to get into to detail here so let’s get straight to it by beginning with Monday’s back pages. Wonder what they’re leading on…