Women's Finalissima: England win on penalties to lift trophy - reaction

Sarina Wiegman on ITV on winning the Finalissima: “An incredible atmosphere again. That will never be normal for me. I think it was a great game, two different phases, first half and second half.

“Great learning. Lots of learning from us in preparation for the World Cup.

“The learning thing is nice but we really wanted to win this want too.”

On practising penalties: "This week we didn’t have the opportunity a lot. We practiced yesterday and before the Euros we practiced a lot. We just repeated it yesterday in case. We knew what to do and we did good."

On adjusting to Brazil’s tactics: "Brazil played two different formations. In the first half we played very well. I think we should have scored a couple of more goals.

"Then Brazil switched to 4-4-2 because that’s what they’re used to. They pressed a lot higher and we had a lot of problems to get out of their press. That was a struggle.

"It’s good for us."

On going 30 matches unbeaten: “I feel privileged. I’m very happy working here. Such an incredible group. The team is so committed, they want to learn every day.

On whether she is happy where the team are ahead of the World Cup: "I'm happy. I think the first half was really good but we were challenged a lot in possession in the second half. I am happy, it is good that we have this information. We will take it from here, we have a game on Tuesday and then we will be ready."