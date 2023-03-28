Latest football news: Spurs manager search & Euro 2024 build-up

Former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is interested in following Antonio Conte as Tottenham boss, but only if the club finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League, according to the back page of the Express.
The paper also features a news line from England manager Gareth Southgate, who insists he will not rest key players for June's European Championship qualifiers in Malta and at home to North Macedonia.
There was more international football last night, which we'll take a look at shortly, while Scotland and Wales will both be in action tonight.
The Lionesses squad for next month's internationals against Brazil and Australia is set to be announced later this morning too.
But first, let's have a look at what the papers are saying.
There was more international football last night, which we'll take a look at shortly, while Scotland and Wales will both be in action tonight.
The Lionesses squad for next month's internationals against Brazil and Australia is set to be announced later this morning too.
But first, let's have a look at what the papers are saying.
