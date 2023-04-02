Ross County v Celtic
Live

Scottish Premiership: Struggling Ross County host leaders Celtic

preview
32
viewing this page

BBC Radio Scotland

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. Celtic out to restore comfortable cushion at the top

    Ross County v Celtic (12:00)

    The last fixture of the Scottish Premiership weekend is upon us.

    Celtic have the chance to re-establish their nine point lead at the top as they visit Ross County before hosting nearest rivals Rangers next weekend.

    You couldn't really call it a cat and mouse contest, given the domineering form of both Glasgow giants since the winter break. It's more two fat cats gorging on all the other mice...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top