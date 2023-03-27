Conte leaves Tottenham & Euro qualifying reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Many of you will have gone to bed last night with Antonio Conte in charge at Tottenham. Waking up this morning, he is no longer.

We were preparing to tell you all about England's comfortable win over Ukraine at Wembley, and then that news dropped at 22:20 BST.

So, it is full steam ahead on Conte reaction first thing, before we look at England, the WSL and much more.

The agenda follows the papers as usual.