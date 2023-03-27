Conte leaves Tottenham & Euro qualifying reaction

The Daily Star's headline follows a similar theme to the Express as England made the perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.
'Bang for our Buk'
The back pages
The Daily Express
Ah, the late night breaking story - the bane of a news editor's life.
News of Antonio Conte's dismissal arrived after most of the back pages went to press so England's win over Ukraine dominates, with Bukayo Saka's brilliant strike inspiring this pun on the back page of the Daily Express.
Good morning
Many of you will have gone to bed last night with Antonio Conte in charge at Tottenham. Waking up this morning, he is no longer.
We were preparing to tell you all about England's comfortable win over Ukraine at Wembley, and then that news dropped at 22:20 BST.
So, it is full steam ahead on Conte reaction first thing, before we look at England, the WSL and much more.
