SWPL: Rangers v Celtic - text updates

Glasgow City continue to be the standard-bearers in Scottish women's football, but neither Celtic or Rangers are letting the champions run away with the league. Whoever wins tonight will fancy themselves going forwards - Celtic currently sit six points behind the leaders, with Rangers a point further back in third. Admittedly, they will both need City to slip up between now and the end of the season, but stranger things have happened in football...
Live Reporting
George O'Neill
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS SNSCopyright: SNS
Lie of the land
Rangers v Celtic (19:30)
Glasgow City continue to be the standard-bearers in Scottish women's football, but neither Celtic or Rangers are letting the champions run away with the league.
Whoever wins tonight will fancy themselves going forwards - Celtic currently sit six points behind the leaders, with Rangers a point further back in third.
Admittedly, they will both need City to slip up between now and the end of the season, but stranger things have happened in football...
Flint on fire
Rangers v Celtic (19:30)
Amy Canavan
BBC Scotland at Broadwood Stadium
No doubt Malky Thomson will have ensured his side are a little more switched on to the movement of Caitlin Hayes, particularly from corners, but Natasha Flint up top cannot gone unnoticed.
Since her deadline day arrival from Leicester City on-loan, she's hit the ground running, including a smashing effort against Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-final last weekend.
Up top with the firing power of Amy Gallacher, who Rangers know all about, the attacking threat of Fran Alonso's side has only strengthened.
Watch Watson
Rangers v Celtic (19:30)
Amy Canavan
BBC Scotland at Broadwood Stadium
Can't quite see my screen due to the sun... didn't think this would be the struggle tonight given it was snowing last night.
When that snow was falling, I wonder if 17-year-old Emma Watson knew she would be starting for Rangers tonight? She starts with the hugely influential Lizzie Arnott out injured.
She is some talent, so don't think that this occasion is too big for her - in fact, she's made for it.
With an eye for a splendid pass and quick feet, Celtic will need to ensure the crafty midfielder is well marked.
Bragging rights
Rangers v Celtic (19:30)
The last time these sides met, Celtic ran out comfortable 3-0 winners as a Caitlyn Hayes double and a scuffed Amy Gallagher finish secured the three points.
Fran Alonso will want a repeat performance and result, but he knows it won't be easy, having had three years experience of this famous old fixture.
For Rangers, Malky Thomson will have his side fully fired up tonight, knowing that they can leapfrog Celtic into second place in the league with a win.
LINE-UPS from Broadwood
Rangers v Celtic (19:30)
Rangers: Fife, Nolf, Martinez, Hill, McLauchlan, Middag, Cornet, Kerr, Watson, Hay, Howat.
Substitutes: Esson, Davison, Docherty, MacLean, McLeary, McCoy, Danielsson, Bell, Berry.
Celtic: Tajonar, Kerner, Hayes, Clark, O'Riordan, Otto, Jacynta, Chance, Menglu, Gallagher, Flint.
Substitutes: Logan, Ross, Craig, Shen, Fergusson, Lofferski, Bowie, Goldie, Barclay.
Evening all
Rangers v Celtic (19:30)
Let's start the week properly, shall we?
It's Rangers v Celtic bathed in glorious Glasgow sunshine, with both teams still very much in the running for the SWPL title.
I'll be with you for the duration with live text updates - it should be a belter...