Build-up to Euro 2024 qualifiers & Man Utd takeover latest

The Daily Mail reports Gareth Southgate wants his England squad to 'shake off the heartache of Qatar' and show resilience when they face Italy in their opening Euro 2024 qualifying game tonight.
Quick crossword clue for you: One down, cry of discovery (6).
'Euro sign'
The Daily Star
Could Gareth Southgate stay on as England manager if they triumph in Germany next summer? That's what the Daily Star goes with for their back page.
Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has 'laid his cards on the table' in the fight to take control of Manchester United and Liverpool have challenged Manchester City's decision to cut the visiting ticket allocation for their Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on 1 April.
Hello
Good morning, folks. Early rises assemble.
A live page of Euro 2024 qualifying build-up and other football news to bring you today.
England and Northern Ireland are in action later on and both kick off at 19:45 GMT in their opening group matches.
We'll bring you the latest on the twists and turns over at Manchester United and the bids to takeover the club.
Grab yourselves the beverage of your choice and we'll take a look at the back pages first...
Start all over again
The last time England were in action was at the World Cup in Qatar three months, when the quarter-final defeat by France broke hearts all over again and made some fans cover their face in despair at another major tournament exit.
Fast forward to 2023 and it's a new year and a new tournament to qualify for. The road to Euro 2024 in Germany begins tonight for Gareth Southgate's squad with a tricky test against defending champions Italy.
Will this be the championships where football finally comes home?
'Mob rule'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror focuses safety concerns after fan violence in Naples, with Italy manager Roberto Mancini claiming away supporters are to blame for the recent troubles.
Top right of the page says Everton legend Dixie Dean even left Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the shade, but we need to turn to pages 52 and 53 to find out why.
'Let's show our mettle'
