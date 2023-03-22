Conte latest and build-up to Euro 2024 qualifiers

Antonio Conte is in focus again today.

The fallout from his rant against his Tottenham players after their draw with Southampton continues, as does the speculation over his future. We'll take you through the latest.

We'll also be building up to this week's Euro 2024 qualifiers for the home nations - including England's trip to Italy on Thursday.

We've got Women's Champions League news with Arsenal beaten on Tuesday and Chelsea playing this evening, plus more reaction to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace return.

We'll check in with the papers and then I'll bring you the agenda.