Reaction: Man Utd win as Fulham see red, Arsenal march on

Gunners beat managerless Palace to stretch lead
Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace
And in Sunday's only Premier League game, Arsenal beat managerless Crystal Palace to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.
The Gunners went ahead through Gabriel Martinelli's left-footed strike - his sixth goal in six league matches.
Bukayo Saka doubled the lead when he collected Ben White's pass and curled an effort past 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.
Granit Xhaka made it 3-0 with a first-time finish from Leandro Trossard's assist, before Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back from close range following a corner.
But the excellent Saka restored Arsenal's three-goal advantage with a guided finish from Kiernan Tierney's pull-back to seal the victory.
Brighton end dream run for Grimsby
Brighton 5-0 Grimsby
Teenager Evan Ferguson scored twice as Brighton brought League Two side Grimsby Town's dream FA Cup run to an end.
Deniz Undav put the hosts in front after six minutes, following in to slot past Max Crocombe after the visiting goalkeeper had parried Moises Caicedo's shot.
Without being at their best, Roberto de Zerbi's side controlled the game throughout and Ferguson added a superb second fives minutes into the second half.
The Republic of Ireland striker, 18, stretched to bring down Alexis Mac Allister's clipped pass with his left foot, set himself and then stroked the ball into the bottom corner.
Ferguson burst through to score his second on 70 minutes, Solly March made it four with a diving header and Kaoru Mitoma's deflected 90th-minute strike crept in at the near post to complete the scoring.
Doyle fires in late winner to send Blades into semi-finals
Sheff Utd 3-2 Blackburn
Elsewhere, Tommy Doyle struck a stoppage-time winner to send Sheffield United into the FA Cup semi-finals as they got the better of fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers in a breathless encounter.
Rovers went ahead on 21 minutes through Ben Brereton Diaz's penalty, awarded following a VAR check after Jack Robinson's handball.
But the lead was short-lived as the Blades equalised eight minutes later with a large chunk of fortune, Max Lowe's long-range shot deflecting in off visiting striker Sam Gallagher.
Sammie Szmodics put Rovers back in front on the hour before Oli McBurnie equalised in the 81st minute to set up an exciting finale, crowned by on-loan Manchester City midfielder Doyle's excellent long-range drive.
'Minute of madness' costs Cottagers dear
Man Utd 3-1 Fulham
So Fulham were leading in the 72nd minute at Old Trafford before a Manchester United break resulted in Jadon Sancho having a goalbound shot blocked by Willian.
Referee Chris Kavanagh initially gave a corner, but VAR advised the official to check the pitchside monitor, which sparked Fulham's 'minute of madness'.
A furious Marco Silva was sent off before Kavanagh could even reach a decision. Once he did, Willian was dismissed as well. Then Aleksander Mitrovic pushed the referee's arm as he angrily remonstrated and was also red-carded.
Man Utd come from behind to beat nine-man Fulham
Man Utd 3-1 Fulham
There was an eventful end to Fulham's trip to Old Trafford as the visitors looked on course for only their second last-four appearance since they lost to West Ham in the 1975 FA Cup final after Aleksander Mitrovic's opener.
But referee Chris Kavanagh then adjudged that Fulham's Willian had handballed on the line - after VAR advised him to check the pitchside monitor - and the Brazilian was sent off, along with Mitrovic and manager Marco Silva for taking their protests too far.
Bruno Fernandes then converted the penalty, Marcel Sabitzer put United 2-1 up and Fernandes scored again in added time.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where I'll be looking at reaction to a busy Sunday, which saw pace-setters Arsenal extend their lead n the Premier League while the last three FA Cup quarter-finals were played out.
Fulham looked on course to upset Manchester United at Old Trafford before a sudden turn of events saw the EFL Cup winners fight back to book a swift return to Wembley, and they will be joined in the semi-finals by Brighton and Sheffield United.
Now let's have a recap of all that action before I bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the day.