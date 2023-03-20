Reaction: Man Utd win as Fulham see red, Arsenal march on

And in Sunday's only Premier League game, Arsenal beat managerless Crystal Palace to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners went ahead through Gabriel Martinelli's left-footed strike - his sixth goal in six league matches.

Bukayo Saka doubled the lead when he collected Ben White's pass and curled an effort past 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

Granit Xhaka made it 3-0 with a first-time finish from Leandro Trossard's assist, before Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back from close range following a corner.

But the excellent Saka restored Arsenal's three-goal advantage with a guided finish from Kiernan Tierney's pull-back to seal the victory.