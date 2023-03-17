Vieira sacked by Palace, European reaction and draws

Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Patrick Vieira has left his post as First Team Manager.
Three members of Patrick’s coaching staff - Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Saïd Aïgoun - have also left the club.
Chairman Steve Parish said: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.
"That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.
"Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.
“We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the very best for their futures.”
The process to appoint a new manager is underway, and we will provide an update in due course. Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach.
Crystal Palace have confirmed the departure of manager Patrick Vieira this morning.
Arsenal knocked out in penalty shootout defeat
Arsenal 1-1 Sporting Lisbon (3-3 agg) - Sporting win 5-3 on pens
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage in a penalty shootout defeat by Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium.
Gabriel Martinelli's spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Adan before Nuno Santos netted the winner to spark celebrations among Sporting's players at full-time following an eventful and entertaining tie.
A sensational long-range chip by Pedro Goncalves from 46 yards forced extra time after Arsenal's Granit Xhaka had earlier pounced on a rebound for the opener.
Arsenal defender Gabriel came agonisingly close twice in the final minutes of extra time when his header was tipped over the bar, and then he had an effort cleared off the goalline.
Sporting's Manuel Ugarte was also sent off after a dangerous sliding tackle on Bukayo Saka minutes before their shootout victory.
There were chances throughout in this frenetic second leg as Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard hit the post in extra time when he was gifted possession and ran through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, only for Adan to touch it onto the woodwork.
Sporting forward Marcus Edwards, previously at Tottenham, was also denied by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale minutes after Goncalves made it 1-1 in normal time.
The visitors will find out their quarter-final opponents in Friday's draw (11:00 GMT).
'Ramsdale has night to forget'
Friday's back pages
The Times
And finally, the Times looks at a difficult evening for Aaron Ramsdale. More on that later.
The Mail leads off Marcus Rashford, who scored the winner for Manchester United at Real Betis.
He was hailed by boss Erik ten Hag.
MailCopyright: Mail
'Are we safe?'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The European action is prominent on the Mirror back page, but it leads on England boss Gareth Southgate looking for safety assurances as they travel to face Italy in Naples next week, following 'carnage' during Napoli's Champions League match with Eintracht Frankfurt.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'The one 'n Toney'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Star
The Star leads on Toney's inclusion as he looks to make his first appearance despite being called up previously.
StarCopyright: Star
'Far out'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
In the Express, it says Arsenal were sent crashing out of Europe after a stunning 46-yard equaliser, while also discussing the England squad announcement on Thursday, which included Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
ExpressCopyright: Express
Good morning
A tough night for Arsenal.
The Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon, losing 5-3 on penalties after drawing 3-3 across two legs.
We'll go through everything and what it means for their season as they chase the Premier League title.
There is much better news from Manchester United and West Ham, who will be in the draws for the Europa League and Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals later.
They take place at 12:00 GMT and 13:00 GMT, after the Champions League equivalent at 11:00 GMT. There is plenty of Premier League build-up to come, too. Busy day ahead!
We'll check in with the papers before an itemised agenda, as always.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Ramsdale has night to forget'
And finally, the Times looks at a difficult evening for Aaron Ramsdale. More on that later.
The Mail leads off Marcus Rashford, who scored the winner for Manchester United at Real Betis.
He was hailed by boss Erik ten Hag.
The European action is prominent on the Mirror back page, but it leads on England boss Gareth Southgate looking for safety assurances as they travel to face Italy in Naples next week, following 'carnage' during Napoli's Champions League match with Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Star leads on Toney's inclusion as he looks to make his first appearance despite being called up previously.
In the Express, it says Arsenal were sent crashing out of Europe after a stunning 46-yard equaliser, while also discussing the England squad announcement on Thursday, which included Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
Good morning
A tough night for Arsenal.
The Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League by Sporting Lisbon, losing 5-3 on penalties after drawing 3-3 across two legs.
We'll go through everything and what it means for their season as they chase the Premier League title.
There is much better news from Manchester United and West Ham, who will be in the draws for the Europa League and Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals later.
They take place at 12:00 GMT and 13:00 GMT, after the Champions League equivalent at 11:00 GMT. There is plenty of Premier League build-up to come, too. Busy day ahead!
We'll check in with the papers before an itemised agenda, as always.