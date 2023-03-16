Cody Gakpo during Liverpool's Champions League match against Real Madrid
Live

Champions League reaction after Liverpool exit

preview
385
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry Poole

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome

    Good morning all!

    There was to be no Madrid miracle for Liverpool in Europe last night, but Brighton and Brentford fans will be dreaming of their own continental adventure following Premier League wins on Wednesday.

    Reaction to all that to come, plus we have the small matter of an England squad announcement later on.

    Then, this evening, Manchester United and Arsenal look to book their places in the Europa League quarter-finals.

    Busy!

    Mo Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top