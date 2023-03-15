WSL: Goalless as Spurs host bottom club Leicester

Drew Spence drives into the box with intent and crosses in but none of her team-mates made a move towards the ball and the chance goes begging.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
INJURY TIME
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Two added minutes.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Bethany England crosses in but the Leicester defence hold firm.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Bethany England threads the ball through to Rosella Ayane but two Leicester defenders stop her in her tracks.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Bethany England is running clear through on goal until the offside flag goes up.
YELLOW CARD
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Molly Bartrip fouls Aileen Whelan and is shown the first card of the game.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Rosella Ayane shoots from distance and Janina Leitzig catches.
Suddenly the game is starting to open up.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Rosella Ayane crosses in but none of her team-mates are able to get on the end of it.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Another Leicester free-kick. Straight into the arms of Tinja-Riikka Korpela. A wasted opportunity.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Neither side are able to string more than a few passes together. Plenty of interceptions being made as the game is continually being broken up.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Good news for Tottenham.
Tinja-Riikka Korpela is back on her feet and play resumes.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Tinja-Riikka Korpela has gone down and is clutching the back of her calf. She is getting some medical treatment.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Hannah Cain lofts the free-kick in to the area but the Tottenham players clear the danger.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Oof! Eveliina Summanen puts in a hard tackle on Josie Green and Leicester have a free kick.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Leicester City have had 68.8% possession over the opening 15 minutes of this game.
They are yet to make it count.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Eveliina Summanen takes a corner for the home side and Amy Turner's header is wide.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Kerys Harrop takes aim from distance but Janina Leitzig catches easily.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
It has been a cagey start to this game which is not surprising given what is at stake for both sides.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Rosella Ayane drives into the Leicester box but is crowded out. Her touch was just a bit too heavy.
Tottenham 0-0 Leicester
Leicester put a good cross into the box but the whistle blows for a foul on Tottenham captain Ashleigh Neville.