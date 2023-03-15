Tottenham host Leicester
Live

WSL: Goalless as Spurs host bottom club Leicester

preview
Live Reporting

Marissa Thomas

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Drew Spence drives into the box with intent and crosses in but none of her team-mates made a move towards the ball and the chance goes begging.

  2. INJURY TIME

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Two added minutes.

  3. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Bethany England crosses in but the Leicester defence hold firm.

  4. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Bethany England threads the ball through to Rosella Ayane but two Leicester defenders stop her in her tracks.

  5. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Bethany England is running clear through on goal until the offside flag goes up.

  6. YELLOW CARD

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Molly Bartrip fouls Aileen Whelan and is shown the first card of the game.

  7. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Rosella Ayane shoots from distance and Janina Leitzig catches.

    Suddenly the game is starting to open up.

  8. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Rosella Ayane crosses in but none of her team-mates are able to get on the end of it.

  9. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Another Leicester free-kick. Straight into the arms of Tinja-Riikka Korpela. A wasted opportunity.

  10. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Neither side are able to string more than a few passes together. Plenty of interceptions being made as the game is continually being broken up.

  11. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Good news for Tottenham.

    Tinja-Riikka Korpela is back on her feet and play resumes.

  12. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Tinja-Riikka Korpela has gone down and is clutching the back of her calf. She is getting some medical treatment.

  13. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Hannah Cain lofts the free-kick in to the area but the Tottenham players clear the danger.

  14. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Oof! Eveliina Summanen puts in a hard tackle on Josie Green and Leicester have a free kick.

  15. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Leicester City have had 68.8% possession over the opening 15 minutes of this game.

    They are yet to make it count.

  16. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Eveliina Summanen takes a corner for the home side and Amy Turner's header is wide.

  17. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Kerys Harrop takes aim from distance but Janina Leitzig catches easily.

  18. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    It has been a cagey start to this game which is not surprising given what is at stake for both sides.

  19. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Rosella Ayane drives into the Leicester box but is crowded out. Her touch was just a bit too heavy.

  20. Post update

    Tottenham 0-0 Leicester

    Leicester put a good cross into the box but the whistle blows for a foul on Tottenham captain Ashleigh Neville.

