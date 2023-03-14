Erling Haaland
Live

Champions League build-up and latest football news

preview
1,401
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Craig Nelson

All times stated are UK

  1. Man City wary of 'aggressive' Leipzig

    Man City v RB Leipzig (20:00 GMT, 1-1 agg)

    Man City players applaud the fans after Champions League last 16 first leg draw at RB Leipzig
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his side will "adjust a few things" from the first leg as they host Leipzig for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

    The sides drew 1-1 in Germany with Riyad Mahrez's penalty giving City the lead in a dominant first half before Josko Gvardiol's headed equaliser.

    "I don't pay any attention to what happened there," said Guardiola.

    "We are going to adjust a few things to have more control and be better."

    Full story.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Tuesday agenda

    So, here is a quick rundown of what we have for you, subject to change as always.

    • Champions League build-up: Man City looking to edge past RB Leipzig later; we'll look at how they can do that, and go through what Pep Guardiola said in his news conference on Monday.
    • Tottenham and Conte: Should he stay or should he go? Sutton says the latter...
    • Premier League chat with news conferences ahead of midweek games.
    • Much, much more.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Knocking at Kevin's door'

    The Daily Star

    The Star goes in stronger, describing Pep Guardiola's advice for Kevin de Bruyne as a "rap", saying the Manchester City manager has urged his star midfielder to "up his game" with tonight's Champions League last-16 tie at home to RB Leipzig finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg.

    There is also a story on a police "race hate probe" into abuse Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has received on social media.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Leip into action'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror also picks up on Pep Guardiola's plea to Kevin de Bruyne ahead of tonight's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to RB Leipzig.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Keep it simple Kevin'

    The Daily Express

    As Pep Guardiola calls on Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to "get back to basics", the Express contends the Manchester City manager needs his playmaker at "his best" to end the club's wait for Champions League glory.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to your Tuesday BBC Sport live page.

    We've got plenty for you today, including focus on the Champions League from this evening as Man City look to overcome RB Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals, plus focus on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club he thinks he should leave the club now.

    Plus, plenty more gossip, news and debate coming your way, as well as a few news conferences later. All will be revealed in the agenda after a quick check-in with the papers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top