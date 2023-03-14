Champions League build-up and latest football news

So, here is a quick rundown of what we have for you, subject to change as always.
Champions League build-up: Man City looking to edge past RB Leipzig later; we'll look at how they can do that, and go through what Pep Guardiola said in his news conference on Monday.
Tottenham and Conte: Should he stay or should he go? Sutton says the latter...
Premier League chat with news conferences ahead of midweek games.
Much, much more.
'Knocking at Kevin's door'
The Daily Star
The Star goes in stronger, describing Pep Guardiola's advice for Kevin de Bruyne as a "rap", saying the Manchester City manager has urged his star midfielder to "up his game" with tonight's Champions League last-16 tie at home to RB Leipzig finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg.
There is also a story on a police "race hate probe" into abuse Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has received on social media.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Leip into action'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror also picks up on Pep Guardiola's plea to Kevin de Bruyne ahead of tonight's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to RB Leipzig.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
'Keep it simple Kevin'
The Daily Express
As Pep Guardiola calls on Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to "get back to basics", the Express contends the Manchester City manager needs his playmaker at "his best" to end the club's wait for Champions League glory.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
Good morning
Hello and welcome to your Tuesday BBC Sport live page.
We've got plenty for you today, including focus on the Champions League from this evening as Man City look to overcome RB Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals, plus focus on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club he thinks he should leave the club now.
Plus, plenty more gossip, news and debate coming your way, as well as a few news conferences later. All will be revealed in the agenda after a quick check-in with the papers.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Champions League build-up: Man City looking to edge past RB Leipzig later; we'll look at how they can do that, and go through what Pep Guardiola said in his news conference on Monday.
-
Tottenham and Conte: Should he stay or should he go? Sutton says the latter...
-
Premier League chat with news conferences ahead of midweek games.
-
Much, much more.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
Man City wary of 'aggressive' Leipzig
Man City v RB Leipzig (20:00 GMT, 1-1 agg)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his side will "adjust a few things" from the first leg as they host Leipzig for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The sides drew 1-1 in Germany with Riyad Mahrez's penalty giving City the lead in a dominant first half before Josko Gvardiol's headed equaliser.
"I don't pay any attention to what happened there," said Guardiola.
"We are going to adjust a few things to have more control and be better."
Full story.
Tuesday agenda
So, here is a quick rundown of what we have for you, subject to change as always.
'Knocking at Kevin's door'
The Daily Star
The Star goes in stronger, describing Pep Guardiola's advice for Kevin de Bruyne as a "rap", saying the Manchester City manager has urged his star midfielder to "up his game" with tonight's Champions League last-16 tie at home to RB Leipzig finely poised at 1-1 after the first leg.
There is also a story on a police "race hate probe" into abuse Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has received on social media.
'Leip into action'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror also picks up on Pep Guardiola's plea to Kevin de Bruyne ahead of tonight's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to RB Leipzig.
'Keep it simple Kevin'
The Daily Express
As Pep Guardiola calls on Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to "get back to basics", the Express contends the Manchester City manager needs his playmaker at "his best" to end the club's wait for Champions League glory.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to your Tuesday BBC Sport live page.
We've got plenty for you today, including focus on the Champions League from this evening as Man City look to overcome RB Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals, plus focus on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club he thinks he should leave the club now.
Plus, plenty more gossip, news and debate coming your way, as well as a few news conferences later. All will be revealed in the agenda after a quick check-in with the papers.