Champions League build-up and latest football news

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his side will "adjust a few things" from the first leg as they host Leipzig for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The sides drew 1-1 in Germany with Riyad Mahrez's penalty giving City the lead in a dominant first half before Josko Gvardiol's headed equaliser.

"I don't pay any attention to what happened there," said Guardiola.

"We are going to adjust a few things to have more control and be better."

Full story.