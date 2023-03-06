Reaction to Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd, title race & relegation battle

In seven days, Manchester United have gone from the high of their first trophy since 2017 with the Carabao Cup win against Newcastle United at Wembley to the pain of abject humiliation at Anfield.

Bizarrely, United were right in this game for 43 minutes, with Fernandes and Rashford missing arguably the game's two best chances before Gakpo scored and the sky fell in on Ten Hag's team.

United have had a heavy programme of fixtures but the manner in which they capitulated must be an embarrassment for manager, players and fans. There can be no excuses.

Argentine defender Martinez, normally so reliable and combative, was taken apart, especially when Salah led him a merry dance to set up Gakpo to settle the game with Liverpool's third five minutes after half-time.

To lose against Liverpool is a painful business at any time but to be on the receiving end of what was a record defeat in this fixture will send shock waves through Old Trafford. They must have thought it could not get worse than the 5-0 home thrashing last season - but this was and was inflicted in front of an ecstatic Anfield.

Manchester United must now lick their wounds and return to Europa League action at home to Real Betis on Thursday - and those wounds will hurt after this beating at the home of their arch-rivals.