Grimsby
Live

FA Cup and Premier League reaction: Grimsby shock Southampton

preview
1,956
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Sak it to 'em'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Man Utd, Liverpool and Grimsby all feature on the Star's back page, but the lead is on Arsenal, who have ramped the pressure up in the title race with a huge win over Everton.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Al's star turn'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express says Alejandro Garnacho struck to keep Man Utd's hopes of a quadruple alive, securing FA Cup victory over West Ham.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning

    It was a night for FA Cup upsets...

    Sheffield United and Grimsby Town both dumped Premier League opposition out of the competition to reach the quarter-finals.

    They will be joined by Manchester United and Burnley... We'll look at all of the matches from last night.

    There was also the small matter of two Premier League games as Arsenal thumped Everton and Liverpool edged past Wolves.

    First, we'll take a very quick glance at the back pages and then I'll take you through the agenda.

    Anthony Driscoll-Glennon of Grimsby Town celebrates victory at full time holding Harry Haddock
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Anthony Driscoll-Glennon of Grimsby Town celebrates victory at full time holding Harry Haddock
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Willian Saliba celebrate the 4th Arsenal goal
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top