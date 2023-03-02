FA Cup and Premier League reaction: Grimsby shock Southampton

Man Utd, Liverpool and Grimsby all feature on the Star's back page, but the lead is on Arsenal, who have ramped the pressure up in the title race with a huge win over Everton.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
StarCopyright: Star ExpressCopyright: Express Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Sak it to 'em'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
Man Utd, Liverpool and Grimsby all feature on the Star's back page, but the lead is on Arsenal, who have ramped the pressure up in the title race with a huge win over Everton.
'Al's star turn'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express says Alejandro Garnacho struck to keep Man Utd's hopes of a quadruple alive, securing FA Cup victory over West Ham.
Good morning
It was a night for FA Cup upsets...
Sheffield United and Grimsby Town both dumped Premier League opposition out of the competition to reach the quarter-finals.
They will be joined by Manchester United and Burnley... We'll look at all of the matches from last night.
There was also the small matter of two Premier League games as Arsenal thumped Everton and Liverpool edged past Wolves.
First, we'll take a very quick glance at the back pages and then I'll take you through the agenda.