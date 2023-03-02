FA Cup and Premier League reaction: Grimsby shock Southampton

It was a night for FA Cup upsets...

Sheffield United and Grimsby Town both dumped Premier League opposition out of the competition to reach the quarter-finals.

They will be joined by Manchester United and Burnley... We'll look at all of the matches from last night.

There was also the small matter of two Premier League games as Arsenal thumped Everton and Liverpool edged past Wolves.

First, we'll take a very quick glance at the back pages and then I'll take you through the agenda.

