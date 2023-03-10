Watch: Kilmarnock at Inverness CT in Scottish Cup last eight

Inverness manager Billy Dodds says his team have a "real chance" of progressing to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup over Kilmarnock tonight.

He tells BBC Scotland: "It's a tough game tonight, we're up against Premiership opposition but we're going to relish it.

"I just want him [Cameron Harper] to get on the ball. He's excellent. You can see with his goal against Dundee that he's technically very good. For Cammy, it's to make sure he gets forward and becomes a threat for Kilmarnock. We have to ask them questions and he's a big part of that.

"We'll need an all-round team display to get anything from this game. We want to progress in the tie, we've a real chance to do so, and we're looking forward to the match.

"[Kilmarnock are] hard-working, organised. They're a threat at set-pieces. I know what Derek brings, I know what his teams bring and we'll have to be at our very best to beat them."