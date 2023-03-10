Watch: Kilmarnock at Inverness CT in Scottish Cup last eight

Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones
Thomas Duncan

  1. Caley will have to be at best, says Dodds

    Inverness CT v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Inverness manager Billy Dodds says his team have a "real chance" of progressing to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup over Kilmarnock tonight.

    He tells BBC Scotland: "It's a tough game tonight, we're up against Premiership opposition but we're going to relish it.

    "I just want him [Cameron Harper] to get on the ball. He's excellent. You can see with his goal against Dundee that he's technically very good. For Cammy, it's to make sure he gets forward and becomes a threat for Kilmarnock. We have to ask them questions and he's a big part of that.

    "We'll need an all-round team display to get anything from this game. We want to progress in the tie, we've a real chance to do so, and we're looking forward to the match.

    "[Kilmarnock are] hard-working, organised. They're a threat at set-pieces. I know what Derek brings, I know what his teams bring and we'll have to be at our very best to beat them."

    Dodds
    Copyright: SNS
  2. Sportscene is LIVE

    Inverness CT v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    The TV coverage is on BBC Scotland now....

    Jane Lewis is joined by Neil McCann and former Kilmarnock keeper Cammy Bell.

    Click the big play button to watch here.

  3. Keeping warm in the Highlands

    Inverness CT v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones is hugged by a team-mate before a Scottish Cup Quarter-Final match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Kilmarnock at the Caledonian Stadium
    Copyright: SNS
    Kilmarnock's Christian Doidge during a Scottish Cup Quarter-Final match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Kilmarnock at the Caledonian Stadium
    Copyright: SNS
  4. Kilmarnock trio return

    Inverness CT v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Kilmarnock make three changes from Saturday's defeat at Ibrox. Kyle Vassell is back from suspension and starts, while Lewis Mayo and Liam Donnelly come into the XI after returning from injury.

    Out go Jeriel Dorsett, Alan Power, and Ryan Alebiosu.

  5. Harper back for Inverness

    Inverness CT v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Billy Dodds makes just one change to the team which started the 2-1 win against Ayr United at the weekend.

    Midfielder Cammy Harper, who has six goals and four assists this season, is back available and replaces Zak Delaney.

  6. LINE-UPS from the Caledonian Stadium

    Inverness CT v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Inverness CT: Ridgers, Carson, Devine, Duffy, Deas, Welsh, Allardice, Harper, Henderson, Shaw, Mckay.

    Substitutes: C Mackay, Doran, MacGregor, Hyde, D Mackay, Delaney, Samuels, Woods.

    Kilmarnock: Walker, Mayo, Taylor, Wright, Chambers, Donnelly, McKenzie, Polworth, Armstrong, Vassell, Doidge.

    Substitutes: Hemming, Dorsett, Alebiosu, Power, McInroy, Alston, Jones, Murray, Robinson.

  7. Post update

    Inverness CT v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    First up, the teams...

  8. What a sight

    The Scottish Cup trophy is a beauty. Truly magnificent.

    That's what these teams are aiming to hoist at Hampden come June.

    Live text of Inverness CT v Kilmarnock coming your way, and you'll be able to watch the live coverage on the TV from 19:30.

    Stick with us for the first quarter-final tie of the weekend...

    Scottish Cup trophy
    Copyright: SNS
