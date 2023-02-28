Best Fifa Awards reaction, FA Cup build-up & news conferences

Aston Villa and Argentina's Emiliano Martinez was recognised as the best men's goalkeeper as the World Cup winners scooped the three headline awards - player, coach and keeper - in the male categories.

Martinez, 30, helped his country win the World Cup in Qatar, saving four penalties along the way including in the shootout victory against France in the final.

He held this honour a bit more gracefully than the Golden Glove he collected a couple of months back...

No truth at all to the rumour he scuffed the seats of his rivals for the prize.