Live

Best Fifa Awards reaction, FA Cup build-up & news conferences

preview
1,703
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Michael Beardmore

All times stated are UK

  1. Martinez named top stopper

    Aston Villa and Argentina's Emiliano Martinez was recognised as the best men's goalkeeper as the World Cup winners scooped the three headline awards - player, coach and keeper - in the male categories.

    Martinez, 30, helped his country win the World Cup in Qatar, saving four penalties along the way including in the shootout victory against France in the final.

    He held this honour a bit more gracefully than the Golden Glove he collected a couple of months back...

    No truth at all to the rumour he scuffed the seats of his rivals for the prize.

    Emiliano Martinez collects the Fifa Best goalkeeper award.
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball, text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply) or WhatsApp 03301231826

    Alfie Penfold: Surely we're getting to the point where Sarina Wiegman is the greatest England manager of all time? A World Cup would put this beyond doubt.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Another trophy for Wiegman too

    England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women's coach of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards, while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas﻿ was the women's player of the year.

    Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.

    Putellas﻿, who scored 34 times last season, won the player award for the second year running. The 29-year-old, who missed Euro 2022 with a knee injury, beat England forward Beth Mead and United States international Alex Morgan to the honour.

    Wiegman, who won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has claimed the Fifa women's coach award for the third time, having also earned it in 2017 and 2020.

    "From when I could walk I have loved football. It's just incredible to be right here and to celebrate women's football," said Wiegman.

    Read the full story here.

    Sarina Wiegman (left) and Alexia Putellas were honoured at the Best Fifa awards ceremony in Paris
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Messi the man once again

    That's the papers done - so on to reaction from the Fifa Best awards, where the man who many consider to be the greatest player of all time added to his never-ending trophy cabinet.

    Yes, Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi was named men's player of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards last night.

    The 35-year-old beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to the prize.

    Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, and scored 27 goals in 49 games for club and country in 2021-22. It's kinda hard to argue with the decision really, isn't it?

    Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni also won the best men's coach of the year after leading Messi and co to global glory in Qatar.

    Read the full story here.

    Lionel Messi was presented the Fifa best men's player of the year award by Fifa president Gianni Infantino
    Copyright: EPA
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Chelsea in crisis

    The Daily Mail

    And, finally, the Daily Mail leads on crisis club Chelsea, claiming that boss Graham Potter is unhappy over the Blues' spending spree because it has bloated his squad and ruined training sessions.

    Too many cooks spoiling the broth and all that. No chef's kiss here.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Focus on Fifa

    The Times

    The Times is one of the few papers to splash on the Fifa Best awards with a smiling men's best player Lionel Messi adorning their back page.

    But their lead story features world football's governing body's concerns over the plans for an independent football regulator in England.

    There's more bad news for Chelsea too with Thiago Silva's injury another blow for the Blues. When it rains, it pours.

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Mixed moods in Manchester

    Daily Mirror

    The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, focuses on the 'noisy neighbours' in Manchester, contrasting United's delight with their first trophy under Erik ten Hag with Pep Guardiola's little swipe at the red half of the city.

    It's getting tasty again, imagine if United can maintain their improvement and challenge City and Arsenal for the Premier League title in the run-in. That could be fun.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Blues facing summer 'Chexit'

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star leads with the impact Chelsea’s struggles could have in the summer, with England trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher all linked with moves away. Chexit they call it. Clever.

    Also, Pep Guardiola has a little dig at city rivals Manchester United’s spending and Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley is convinced the world is the Magpies’ oyster despite their Carabao Cup final loss.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Before we get to the fallout from all the fun of the Fifa fair, let’s check out the back pages of the national newspapers where the focus is very much on domestic matters.

    The awards were probably a bit late for their deadlines – so it’s the Premier League in the headlines. Football and poetry - we have it all here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Start your day the Best way

    Split picture of Lionel Messi, Sarina Wiegman and Emiliano Martinez with their Fifa Best awards
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The morning after the night before – and there will be a few sore heads among the footballing illuminati after the champagne flowed at the Fifa Best awards in Paris on Monday evening.

    Lionel Messi, Sarina Wiegman, Emiliano Martinez and Mary Earps were among the big winners as football celebrated the cream of its crop in 2022.

    We’ll have all the reaction from that glittering ceremony plus build-up to a big midweek of action in both the FA Cup fifth-round and the Premier League.

    It’s going to be a busy one so get your coffee and cereal to go.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top