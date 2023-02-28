Best Fifa Awards reaction, FA Cup build-up & news conferences

Aston Villa and Argentina's Emiliano Martinez was recognised as the best men's goalkeeper as the World Cup winners scooped the three headline awards - player, coach and keeper - in the male categories.
Martinez, 30, helped his country win the World Cup in Qatar, saving four penalties along the way including in the shootout victory against France in the final.
He held this honour a bit more gracefully than the Golden Glove he collected a couple of months back...
No truth at all to the rumour he scuffed the seats of his rivals for the prize.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
#bbcfootball, text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply) or WhatsApp 03301231826
Alfie Penfold: Surely we're getting to the point where Sarina Wiegman is the greatest England manager of all time? A World Cup would put this beyond doubt.
Another trophy for Wiegman too
England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women's coach of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards, while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was the women's player of the year.
Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.
Putellas, who scored 34 times last season, won the player award for the second year running. The 29-year-old, who missed Euro 2022 with a knee injury, beat England forward Beth Mead and United States international Alex Morgan to the honour.
Wiegman, who won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has claimed the Fifa women's coach award for the third time, having also earned it in 2017 and 2020.
"From when I could walk I have loved football. It's just incredible to be right here and to celebrate women's football," said Wiegman.
And, finally, the Daily Mail leads on crisis club Chelsea, claiming that boss Graham Potter is unhappy over the Blues' spending spree because it has bloated his squad and ruined training sessions.
Too many cooks spoiling the broth and all that. No chef's kiss here.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
Focus on Fifa
The Times
The Times is one of the few papers to splash on the Fifa Best awards with a smiling men's best player Lionel Messi adorning their back page.
But their lead story features world football's governing body's concerns over the plans for an independent football regulator in England.
There's more bad news for Chelsea too with Thiago Silva's injury another blow for the Blues. When it rains, it pours.
The TimesCopyright: The Times
Mixed moods in Manchester
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, focuses on the 'noisy neighbours' in Manchester, contrasting United's delight with their first trophy under Erik ten Hag with Pep Guardiola's little swipe at the red half of the city.
It's getting tasty again, imagine if United can maintain their improvement and challenge City and Arsenal for the Premier League title in the run-in. That could be fun.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Blues facing summer 'Chexit'
The Daily Star
The Daily Star leads with the impact Chelsea’s struggles
could have in the summer, with England trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and
Conor Gallagher all linked with moves away. Chexit they call it. Clever.
Also, Pep Guardiola has a little dig at city rivals Manchester
United’s spending and Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley is convinced the world
is the Magpies’ oyster despite their Carabao Cup final loss.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
Post update
Before we get to the fallout from all the fun of the Fifa
fair, let’s check out the back pages of the national newspapers where the focus
is very much on domestic matters.
The awards were probably a bit late for their deadlines – so
it’s the Premier League in the headlines. Football and poetry - we have it all here.
Start your day the Best way
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The morning after the night before – and there will be a few
sore heads among the footballing illuminati after the champagne flowed at the
Fifa Best awards in Paris on Monday evening.
Lionel Messi, Sarina Wiegman, Emiliano Martinez and Mary Earps
were among the big winners as football celebrated the cream of its crop in
2022.
We’ll have all the reaction from that glittering ceremony
plus build-up to a big midweek of action in both the FA Cup fifth-round and the
Premier League.
It’s going to be a busy one so get your coffee and cereal to
go.
Live Reporting
Michael Beardmore
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images EPACopyright: EPA Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail The TimesCopyright: The Times Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Martinez named top stopper
Aston Villa and Argentina's Emiliano Martinez was recognised as the best men's goalkeeper as the World Cup winners scooped the three headline awards - player, coach and keeper - in the male categories.
Martinez, 30, helped his country win the World Cup in Qatar, saving four penalties along the way including in the shootout victory against France in the final.
He held this honour a bit more gracefully than the Golden Glove he collected a couple of months back...
No truth at all to the rumour he scuffed the seats of his rivals for the prize.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball, text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply) or WhatsApp 03301231826
Alfie Penfold: Surely we're getting to the point where Sarina Wiegman is the greatest England manager of all time? A World Cup would put this beyond doubt.
Another trophy for Wiegman too
England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women's coach of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards, while Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was the women's player of the year.
Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.
Putellas, who scored 34 times last season, won the player award for the second year running. The 29-year-old, who missed Euro 2022 with a knee injury, beat England forward Beth Mead and United States international Alex Morgan to the honour.
Wiegman, who won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has claimed the Fifa women's coach award for the third time, having also earned it in 2017 and 2020.
"From when I could walk I have loved football. It's just incredible to be right here and to celebrate women's football," said Wiegman.
Read the full story here.
Messi the man once again
That's the papers done - so on to reaction from the Fifa Best awards, where the man who many consider to be the greatest player of all time added to his never-ending trophy cabinet.
Yes, Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi was named men's player of the year at the 2022 Best Fifa Awards last night.
The 35-year-old beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to the prize.
Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, and scored 27 goals in 49 games for club and country in 2021-22. It's kinda hard to argue with the decision really, isn't it?
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni also won the best men's coach of the year after leading Messi and co to global glory in Qatar.
Read the full story here.
Chelsea in crisis
The Daily Mail
And, finally, the Daily Mail leads on crisis club Chelsea, claiming that boss Graham Potter is unhappy over the Blues' spending spree because it has bloated his squad and ruined training sessions.
Too many cooks spoiling the broth and all that. No chef's kiss here.
Focus on Fifa
The Times
The Times is one of the few papers to splash on the Fifa Best awards with a smiling men's best player Lionel Messi adorning their back page.
But their lead story features world football's governing body's concerns over the plans for an independent football regulator in England.
There's more bad news for Chelsea too with Thiago Silva's injury another blow for the Blues. When it rains, it pours.
Mixed moods in Manchester
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, focuses on the 'noisy neighbours' in Manchester, contrasting United's delight with their first trophy under Erik ten Hag with Pep Guardiola's little swipe at the red half of the city.
It's getting tasty again, imagine if United can maintain their improvement and challenge City and Arsenal for the Premier League title in the run-in. That could be fun.
Blues facing summer 'Chexit'
The Daily Star
The Daily Star leads with the impact Chelsea’s struggles could have in the summer, with England trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher all linked with moves away. Chexit they call it. Clever.
Also, Pep Guardiola has a little dig at city rivals Manchester United’s spending and Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley is convinced the world is the Magpies’ oyster despite their Carabao Cup final loss.
Post update
Before we get to the fallout from all the fun of the Fifa fair, let’s check out the back pages of the national newspapers where the focus is very much on domestic matters.
The awards were probably a bit late for their deadlines – so it’s the Premier League in the headlines. Football and poetry - we have it all here.
Start your day the Best way
The morning after the night before – and there will be a few sore heads among the footballing illuminati after the champagne flowed at the Fifa Best awards in Paris on Monday evening.
Lionel Messi, Sarina Wiegman, Emiliano Martinez and Mary Earps were among the big winners as football celebrated the cream of its crop in 2022.
We’ll have all the reaction from that glittering ceremony plus build-up to a big midweek of action in both the FA Cup fifth-round and the Premier League.
It’s going to be a busy one so get your coffee and cereal to go.