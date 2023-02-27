Reaction to Man Utd's EFL Cup win & Premier League weekend

Good morning, folks. Monday morning once again and there is a whole heap of football stories to get through from the weekend.
We'll look at Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Newcastle at Wembley Stadium yesterday, pick out the best reactions to the latest Premier League results and look ahead to the FA Cup fifth round taking place this week.
First up, coffee and the back pages...
Off the mark
Erik ten Hag can open up his personal trophy cabinet and place his first piece of Manchester United silverware safely in there.
"It was not the best football but it was effective."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welcome
Good morning, folks. Monday morning once again and there is a whole heap of football stories to get through from the weekend.
We'll look at Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Newcastle at Wembley Stadium yesterday, pick out the best reactions to the latest Premier League results and look ahead to the FA Cup fifth round taking place this week.
First up, coffee and the back pages...
Off the mark
Erik ten Hag can open up his personal trophy cabinet and place his first piece of Manchester United silverware safely in there.
"It was not the best football but it was effective."
That's all you need, Erik.