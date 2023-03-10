Listen: Non-league commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Aldershot Town v FC Halifax from BBC Surrey
Play audio Maidstone v Barnet from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio York City v Altrincham from BBC Radio York
Play audio Chesterfield v Yeovil from BBC Somerset
Play audio Eastleigh v Oldham Athletic from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Torquay United v Wealdstone United from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Woking v Maidenhead United from BBC Surrey
Play audio Wrexham v Southend United from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Wrexham v Southend United from BBC Essex
Play audio Notts County v Dorking from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Blyth Spartans v Boston United from BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Play audio Hereford v AFC Telford United from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Kidderminster Harriers v Kings Lynn Town from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Tonbridge v Ebbsfleet from BBC Radio Kent
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Fixtures
All games kick-off at 15:00 unless otherwise stated
FA Trophy
Aldershot Town v FC Halifax - Radio Surrey
Maidstone v Barnet - Radio Kent
York City v Altrincham - Radio York
National League
Chesterfield v Yeovil - Radio Somerset
Eastleigh v Oldham Athletic - Radio Solent
Torquay United v Wealdstone - Radio Devon
Woking v Maidenhead United - Radio Surrey
Wrexham v Southend United - Radio Wales & Essex
Notts County v Doking - Radio Nottingham - 17:20 GMT
National League North
Blyth Spartans v Boston United - Radio Lincolnshire
Hereford v AGC Telford - Radio Hereford & Worcester
Kidderminister Harriers v King's Lynn Town - Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Tonbridge Angels v Ebbsfleet United - Radio Kent