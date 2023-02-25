Scottish Premiership: Ross County v Dundee United - listen

Jordan White fancies another goal, but this time the County striker's header from a central position flies over the top.
Double change for Perth side
St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren
We're finally seeing the first changes of the game and it's Callum Davidson who is making them.
He takes off Stevie May and Nicky Clark, replacing the strike force with Theo Bair and Zak Rudden.
May has been one of the home side's best players today, but he's run himself into the ground.
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
Motherwell continue to push for an equaliser as Kevin van Veen forces goalkeeper Sam Walker across to his left to parry away a good strike from outside the box.
GOAL EDINBURGH 3-0 Clyde
John Robertson
GOAL Ross County 4-0 Dundee United
Eamonn Brophy
Eamonn Brophy at the double - and what a cracking finish!
The striker races on to a long ball over the top and absolutely thrashes the ball past Jack Newman from 18 yards.
The keeper might have got a slight touch on it but he was never stopping that one.
BBCCopyright: BBC
CLOSE!
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Home midfielder Ylber Ramadani lashes a shot over the bar from the edge of the penalty box.
Aberdeen look the more likely to score next.
GOAL Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 0-1 STENHOUSEMUIR
Matt Yates
HITS THE WOODWORK
St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren
St Mirren are putting the pressure on St Johnstone now. Mark O'Hara clipped the cross in, striker Tony Watt rises at the back post and it hits the corner between post and crossbar.
Can they make their numerical advantage count?
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
Motherwell fly forward on the counter as Dean Cornelius slips in James Furlong, but the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion left-back can't beat Sam Walker at his near post and the goalkeeper beats it clear.
Finely poised
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
Jane Lewis
BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park
This game is finely poised with the clock ticking. Killie lead, but Motherwell look a bit more solid defensively and have a bit more about themselves going forward.
Kilmarnock are also threatening. But, at 1-0, it's tight.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-3 Queen's Park
Connor Shields
The Championship leaders are back on track and easing to victory in Hamilton.
BBCCopyright: BBC
GOAL Ross County 3-0 Dundee United
Jordan White
Looks all over now for United.
Eamonn Brophy fizzes in a cross from the left and Jordan White stoops slightly to steer in a lovely header, using all the pace on the ball.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
For a minute, it looks like Motherwell midfielder Dean Cornelius is going to run through on goal with a break of the ball, but defender Joe Wright shows excellent recovery pace to nick the ball.
GOAL Dundee 1-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Cameron Harper
BBCCopyright: BBC
DISALLOWED GOAL
Ross County 2-0 Dundee United
More chaos in the United penalty area and it looks like Jordan White has nodded in a third goal for County, but it's taken a deflection off team-mate Nohan Kenneh right on the goal-line.
Kenneh has to be offside but didn't know anything about it. Are they both offside?
After a very, very long VAR check, referee Steven McLean raises his arm.
Live Reporting
Clive Lindsay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
GOAL St Johnstone 1-0 St Mirren
Zak Rudden
What an impact by Zak Rudden!
Post update
Ross County 4-0 Dundee United
Jordan White fancies another goal, but this time the County striker's header from a central position flies over the top.
Double change for Perth side
St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren
We're finally seeing the first changes of the game and it's Callum Davidson who is making them.
He takes off Stevie May and Nicky Clark, replacing the strike force with Theo Bair and Zak Rudden.
May has been one of the home side's best players today, but he's run himself into the ground.
GREAT SAVE!
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
Motherwell continue to push for an equaliser as Kevin van Veen forces goalkeeper Sam Walker across to his left to parry away a good strike from outside the box.
GOAL EDINBURGH 3-0 Clyde
John Robertson
GOAL Ross County 4-0 Dundee United
Eamonn Brophy
Eamonn Brophy at the double - and what a cracking finish!
The striker races on to a long ball over the top and absolutely thrashes the ball past Jack Newman from 18 yards.
The keeper might have got a slight touch on it but he was never stopping that one.
CLOSE!
Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston
Home midfielder Ylber Ramadani lashes a shot over the bar from the edge of the penalty box.
Aberdeen look the more likely to score next.
GOAL Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 0-1 STENHOUSEMUIR
Matt Yates
HITS THE WOODWORK
St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren
St Mirren are putting the pressure on St Johnstone now. Mark O'Hara clipped the cross in, striker Tony Watt rises at the back post and it hits the corner between post and crossbar.
Can they make their numerical advantage count?
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
Motherwell fly forward on the counter as Dean Cornelius slips in James Furlong, but the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion left-back can't beat Sam Walker at his near post and the goalkeeper beats it clear.
Finely poised
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
Jane Lewis
BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park
This game is finely poised with the clock ticking. Killie lead, but Motherwell look a bit more solid defensively and have a bit more about themselves going forward.
Kilmarnock are also threatening. But, at 1-0, it's tight.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-3 Queen's Park
Connor Shields
The Championship leaders are back on track and easing to victory in Hamilton.
GOAL Ross County 3-0 Dundee United
Jordan White
Looks all over now for United.
Eamonn Brophy fizzes in a cross from the left and Jordan White stoops slightly to steer in a lovely header, using all the pace on the ball.
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell
For a minute, it looks like Motherwell midfielder Dean Cornelius is going to run through on goal with a break of the ball, but defender Joe Wright shows excellent recovery pace to nick the ball.
GOAL Dundee 1-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Cameron Harper
DISALLOWED GOAL
Ross County 2-0 Dundee United
More chaos in the United penalty area and it looks like Jordan White has nodded in a third goal for County, but it's taken a deflection off team-mate Nohan Kenneh right on the goal-line.
Kenneh has to be offside but didn't know anything about it. Are they both offside?
After a very, very long VAR check, referee Steven McLean raises his arm.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-2 Queen's Park
Aaron Healy
GOAL Airdrieonians 1-2 FALKIRK
Kai Kennedy
GOAL EDINBURGH 2-0 Clyde 0
Steven Warnock