Ross County v Dundee United
Live

Scottish Premiership: Ross County v Dundee United - listen

preview
1,555
viewing this page

BBC Radio Scotland Extra

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Clive Lindsay

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL St Johnstone 1-0 St Mirren

    Zak Rudden

    What an impact by Zak Rudden!

    St Johnstone
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Ross County 4-0 Dundee United

    Jordan White fancies another goal, but this time the County striker's header from a central position flies over the top.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Double change for Perth side

    St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren

    We're finally seeing the first changes of the game and it's Callum Davidson who is making them.

    He takes off Stevie May and Nicky Clark, replacing the strike force with Theo Bair and Zak Rudden.

    May has been one of the home side's best players today, but he's run himself into the ground.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. GREAT SAVE!

    Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell

    Motherwell continue to push for an equaliser as Kevin van Veen forces goalkeeper Sam Walker across to his left to parry away a good strike from outside the box.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. GOAL EDINBURGH 3-0 Clyde

    John Robertson

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. GOAL Ross County 4-0 Dundee United

    Eamonn Brophy

    Eamonn Brophy at the double - and what a cracking finish!

    The striker races on to a long ball over the top and absolutely thrashes the ball past Jack Newman from 18 yards.

    The keeper might have got a slight touch on it but he was never stopping that one.

    Ross County
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. CLOSE!

    Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston

    Home midfielder Ylber Ramadani lashes a shot over the bar from the edge of the penalty box.

    Aberdeen look the more likely to score next.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. GOAL Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic 0-1 STENHOUSEMUIR

    Matt Yates

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. HITS THE WOODWORK

    St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren

    St Mirren are putting the pressure on St Johnstone now. Mark O'Hara clipped the cross in, striker Tony Watt rises at the back post and it hits the corner between post and crossbar.

    Can they make their numerical advantage count?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell

    Motherwell fly forward on the counter as Dean Cornelius slips in James Furlong, but the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion left-back can't beat Sam Walker at his near post and the goalkeeper beats it clear.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Finely poised

    Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell

    Jane Lewis

    BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park

    This game is finely poised with the clock ticking. Killie lead, but Motherwell look a bit more solid defensively and have a bit more about themselves going forward.

    Kilmarnock are also threatening. But, at 1-0, it's tight.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-3 Queen's Park

    Connor Shields

    The Championship leaders are back on track and easing to victory in Hamilton.

    QP
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. GOAL Ross County 3-0 Dundee United

    Jordan White

    Looks all over now for United.

    Eamonn Brophy fizzes in a cross from the left and Jordan White stoops slightly to steer in a lovely header, using all the pace on the ball.

    Ross County
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell

    For a minute, it looks like Motherwell midfielder Dean Cornelius is going to run through on goal with a break of the ball, but defender Joe Wright shows excellent recovery pace to nick the ball.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. GOAL Dundee 1-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

    Cameron Harper

    Inverness
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Ross County 2-0 Dundee United

    More chaos in the United penalty area and it looks like Jordan White has nodded in a third goal for County, but it's taken a deflection off team-mate Nohan Kenneh right on the goal-line.

    Kenneh has to be offside but didn't know anything about it. Are they both offside?

    After a very, very long VAR check, referee Steven McLean raises his arm.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-2 Queen's Park

    Aaron Healy

    QP
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. GOAL Airdrieonians 1-2 FALKIRK

    Kai Kennedy

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. GOAL EDINBURGH 2-0 Clyde 0

    Steven Warnock

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Back to top