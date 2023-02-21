Champions League build-up and transfer news

Here's what's coming up in the Champions League over the next couple of nights.
A chance for Liverpool to use Anfield to gain an early advantage in their mouth watering meeting with Real Madrid, while Manchester City will look to take charge against RB Leipzig as they head to Germany.
Live Reporting
Harry Poole
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Midweek matches
Here's what's coming up in the Champions League over the next couple of nights.
A chance for Liverpool to use Anfield to gain an early advantage in their mouth watering meeting with Real Madrid, while Manchester City will look to take charge against RB Leipzig as they head to Germany.
All four matches kick-off at 20:00 GMT.
Good morning
Hello!
Happy Tuesday one and all. It's almost time to dive back into the Champions League last 16 first legs, with Liverpool and Manchester City both in action this week.
I'll be bringing you build-up to those tasty match-ups, plus all the latest on Manchester United's takeover, Liverpool's investment situation, and today's transfer news.
Let's go.