Premier League reaction and football transfer rumours

In the Mirror, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says takeover talk will not distract from their fine form on the pitch.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
Paper talk
Before we take a closer look at yesterday's action, let's see what made the headlines on the back pages of today's national newspapers...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball, text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply) or WhatsApp 03301231826
As ever, we would love to hear from you.
What was your highlight or lowlight of the weekend? What are
you looking forward to most this week?
Get in touch using the contact details above and we will publish
a selection of the best messages.
The week ahead
Stay with us for the next few hours folks as we consider the
weekend’s football in more detail and look forward to the week ahead, which
includes the first final of the season, as Manchester United and Newcastle meet in the Carabao Cup, as well as another round of European action.
We will be hearing from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp from
13:00 GMT as his team prepare to host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions
League last-16 tie. Can they avenge last season’s defeat in the final?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Morning folks
Another Premier League weekend is over and the plot thickens
at both ends of the table.
Arsenal score two late goals at Aston Villa to bounce back from defeat at
Manchester City and go back to the summit after the defending champions drop
points at Nottingham Forest.
And Marcus Rashford continued his amazing scoring streak,
taking his goal tally to 24 for the season in all competitions as Manchester United move to within
five points of the top spot.
Can Erik ten Hag’s team make it a three-way race for the title?
And what about managerless Southampton? Was their win at
Chelsea the performance of the weekend?
Live Reporting
Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
MirrorCopyright: Mirror Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Unstoppable'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
In the Mirror, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says takeover talk will not distract from their fine form on the pitch.
Paper talk
Before we take a closer look at yesterday's action, let's see what made the headlines on the back pages of today's national newspapers...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball, text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply) or WhatsApp 03301231826
As ever, we would love to hear from you.
What was your highlight or lowlight of the weekend? What are you looking forward to most this week?
Get in touch using the contact details above and we will publish a selection of the best messages.
The week ahead
Stay with us for the next few hours folks as we consider the weekend’s football in more detail and look forward to the week ahead, which includes the first final of the season, as Manchester United and Newcastle meet in the Carabao Cup, as well as another round of European action.
We will be hearing from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp from 13:00 GMT as his team prepare to host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Can they avenge last season’s defeat in the final?
Morning folks
Another Premier League weekend is over and the plot thickens at both ends of the table.
Arsenal score two late goals at Aston Villa to bounce back from defeat at Manchester City and go back to the summit after the defending champions drop points at Nottingham Forest.
And Marcus Rashford continued his amazing scoring streak, taking his goal tally to 24 for the season in all competitions as Manchester United move to within five points of the top spot.
Can Erik ten Hag’s team make it a three-way race for the title?
And what about managerless Southampton? Was their win at Chelsea the performance of the weekend?
The relegation battle is certainly intensifying.