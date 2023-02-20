Live

Premier League reaction and football transfer rumours

Live Reporting

Craig Nelson

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Unstoppable'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    In the Mirror, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says takeover talk will not distract from their fine form on the pitch.

    Mirror
  2. Paper talk

    Before we take a closer look at yesterday's action, let's see what made the headlines on the back pages of today's national newspapers...

  4. The week ahead

    Stay with us for the next few hours folks as we consider the weekend’s football in more detail and look forward to the week ahead, which includes the first final of the season, as Manchester United and Newcastle meet in the Carabao Cup, as well as another round of European action.

    We will be hearing from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp from 13:00 GMT as his team prepare to host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Can they avenge last season’s defeat in the final?

    Jurgen Klopp
  5. Morning folks

    Another Premier League weekend is over and the plot thickens at both ends of the table.

    Arsenal score two late goals at Aston Villa to bounce back from defeat at Manchester City and go back to the summit after the defending champions drop points at Nottingham Forest.

    And Marcus Rashford continued his amazing scoring streak, taking his goal tally to 24 for the season in all competitions as Manchester United move to within five points of the top spot.

    Can Erik ten Hag’s team make it a three-way race for the title?

    And what about managerless Southampton? Was their win at Chelsea the performance of the weekend?

    The relegation battle is certainly intensifying.

    Arsenal players celebrate at Aston Villa
    Manchester United players celebrate at Old Trafford
    Southampton players celebrate at Stamford Bridge
