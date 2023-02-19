Xavi
La Liga: Leaders Barcelona host Cadiz

Live Reporting

Marissa Thomas

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Cadiz

    Alejandro Balde links up with Ansu Fati and charges into the Cadiz box but his touch lets him down once again.

  2. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Cadiz

    Theo Bongonda is looking lively for Cadiz.

    The run is read by Eric Garcia in the Barcelona defence but he is certainly one to watch.

  3. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Cadiz

    Ferran Torres was under pressure from Santiago Arzamendia and wins the foul.

  4. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Cadiz

    Eric Garcia heads towards goal from the corner after Ferran Torres crosses in but it glances wide.

  5. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Cadiz

    Alejandro Balde takes a heavy touch on the edge of the box but it is cleared by a Cadiz defender and Barcelona have the first corner of the game.

  6. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Cadiz

    Fali fouls Robert Lewandowski, letting him know he is there early on.

  7. KICK-OFF

    Barcelona 0-0 Cadiz

    The match is under way at the Spotify Camp Nou after a minute's silence for the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

  8. Barcelona in great form

    Barcelona v Cadiz (20:00 GMT)

    Barcelona have kept more clean sheets than any other side in the top five European leagues this season (16), as well as conceding fewer goals (7) and facing fewer shots on target (50) than any other team.

  10. Good evening

    Barcelona v Cadiz (20:00 GMT)

    Welcome to our live text coverage of Barcelona v Cadiz.

    Barca are looking to restore their eight point gap at the top of La Liga after Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Osasuna yesterday.

    Can they continue their winning streak or will 17th placed Cadiz spring a surprise?

