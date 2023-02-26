SWPL
Live

Watch: Hearts v Hibs in the SWPL

preview
217
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Andrew Petrie

All times stated are UK

  1. KICK-OFF

    Hearts 0-0 Hibernian

    We're underway at Tynecastle Park after a minute's silence in memory of Hibs chairman Ron Gordon, who died through the week.

    You can read Tom English's article on the man himself here.

    Elsewhere, we're 10 minutes in at Ainslie Park and it's still 0-0.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What's coming your way?

    Live video coverage of the Edinburgh Derby - or the Capital Cup - is coming your way from 1.10pm, live on BBC Alba and at the top of this page.

    We'll also bring you live text coverage of Spartans v Dundee United and Motherwell v Hamilton Accies.

    Later on, there's a livestream of Aberdeen v Glasgow City at 4pm.

    Let's go!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good afternoon!

    Welcome to another SWPL Sunday, and there's another two derbies to bring you - this time from Edinburgh and Lanarkshire.

    We've already had the Old Firm on Friday night and in case you missed it - Celtic recorded a clinical 3-0 win.

    You can read the match report here.

    There was another Glasgow derby through the week as Partick Thistle comfortably dispatched Glasgow Women 6-0 at Petershill.

    So, what's coming up today?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top