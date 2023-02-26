Watch: Hearts v Hibs in the SWPL

We're underway at Tynecastle Park after a minute's silence in memory of Hibs chairman Ron Gordon, who died through the week. You can read Tom English's article on the man himself here. Elsewhere, we're 10 minutes in at Ainslie Park and it's still 0-0.
KICK-OFF
Hearts 0-0 Hibernian
You can read Tom English's article on the man himself here.
What's coming your way?
Live video coverage of the Edinburgh Derby - or the Capital Cup - is coming your way from 1.10pm, live on BBC Alba and at the top of this page.
We'll also bring you live text coverage of Spartans v Dundee United and Motherwell v Hamilton Accies.
Later on, there's a livestream of Aberdeen v Glasgow City at 4pm.
Let's go!
LINE-UPS from K-Park
Motherwell v Hamilton (13:10)
LINE-UPS from Tynecastle Park
Hearts v Hibernian (13:10)
LINE-UPS from Ainslie Park
Spartans v Dundee United (13:00)
Good afternoon!
Welcome to another SWPL Sunday, and there's another two derbies to bring you - this time from Edinburgh and Lanarkshire.
We've already had the Old Firm on Friday night and in case you missed it - Celtic recorded a clinical 3-0 win.
There was another Glasgow derby through the week as Partick Thistle comfortably dispatched Glasgow Women 6-0 at Petershill.
So, what's coming up today?