Reaction to Man City win over Arsenal & Champions League

"Champions punish Arsenal errors to replace rivals at top of table" - the Telegraph points to a change in Manchester City tactics at half-time and a series of defensive mistakes by Arsenal as the turning point in what was a pulsating match at the Emirates.
"Pep leapfrogs Arsenal to go top for first time in three months" - the Mail has chosen Jack Grealish's exuberant celebration as their main image.
In other news, the Mail has a story on a £3.1bn takeover bid for Tottenham...more on that in a moment.
'Flop Guns'
The Daily Star
"City storm back to the top as Arsenal see lead destroyed" - the Star is pulling no punches, leading with a picture of a pumped-up Erling Haaland after the Manchester City striker sealed their vital win at Arsenal with his 26th goal of the season.
Paper talk
Before we go over the reaction to last night's matches in more detail, let's have a look at how the national newspapers have dealt with a huge night in this season's Premier League title race...
Get Involved - who will win the title?
Mikel Arteta believes more than ever that his Arsenal side are capable of winning the Premier League title, despite losing 3-1 at home to defending champions Manchester City.
So how do you think the title race will pan out, after City moved above the Gunners into top spot on goal difference?
Let's do an unscientific poll...
Thumbs up if you think Arsenal will win the title.
Thumbs down if you think Manchester City will win.
And feel free to tweet, text or send us a Whats App message with your thoughts using the details above.
Chelsea drew a blank in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Borussia Dortmund, who will take a 1-0 advantage to Stamford Bridge following a superb solo goal from Karim Adeyemi.
Graham Potter's side had their chances, as Joao Felix shot over from a good position and then hit the crossbar in the first half, while Reece James forced two fine saves out of Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel after the break.
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Adeyemi solo goal gives Dortmund edge on Chelsea
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Chelsea drew a blank in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Borussia Dortmund, who will take a 1-0 advantage to Stamford Bridge following a superb solo goal from Karim Adeyemi.
Graham Potter's side had their chances, as Joao Felix shot over from a good position and then hit the crossbar in the first half, while Reece James forced two fine saves out of Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel after the break.
Click here for Gary Rose's report.
Man City go top with win over title rivals Arsenal
Arsenal 1-3 Man City
It was a massive night in the Premier League title race as second-half goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland sealed a 3-1 win for Manchester City at Arsenal.
The Gunners had the better of a breathless first half as Bukayo Saka's penalty cancelled out an opener from Kevin de Bruyne.
But mistakes and missed chances cost Mikel Arteta's side as Pep Guardiola's defending champions jumped above them in the table on goal difference.
Read Phil McNulty's full report here.
Good morning
Morning folks, recovered from last night yet? Quite a lot to take in, wasn't there - I think we should just dive right into it.