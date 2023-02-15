Champions League reaction & build-up, plus Leeds & Southampton latest

Milan's boss Stefano Pioli was happy with his team's performance last night but he did lament missed opportunities.
“It was a difficult game, hard fought as we expected, it was a good performance and we know how tough it will be in the second leg. We played the game we had to play, with focus, determination and teamwork. I am satisfied,” Pioli told Mediaset.
“A coach is always happy when he sees the work done during the week in training put into effect on the field. It hasn’t happened that much recently, we could’ve played forward a bit more in the second half when Tottenham’s pressing fell away, but the lads played with great spirit, determination and solidity.”
And he added: "Yes, there are two goals we could’ve scored. However, the game was hard-fought, they caused us problems too and we defended very well on set plays, so there are many positives. This is just the first step, the second will be even tougher.”
Tottenham will have to produce a Champions League comeback after Brahim Diaz gave AC Milan a narrow win in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the San Siro.
Diaz nodded in early on after Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster had saved a Theo Hernandez shot and then superbly got a hand on the scorer's initial follow-up attempt.
Antonio Conte's side looked relatively comfortable for long periods of the contest against the seven-time European champions - as a youthful pairing of Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp deputised ably for the suspended Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the injured Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.
However, they were rarely able to build any attacking momentum with their front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and, until his withdrawal, Dejan Kulusevski well shackled by a disciplined home defence.
The Guardian
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to battle Premier League leaders Arsenal, according to The Guardian. The two clubs will face each other this evening in a match which could see City draw level with Arsenal on points.
Guardian
'Harry Pain'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
The i publish a disappointed Harry Kane on their back page after a frustrating night for the Tottenham striker.
The Telegraph report on Tottenham's Champions League defeat to AC Milan last night, saying the club is "down but not out".
Telegraph
Post update
Before we take a look at today's agenda, let's see what the papers have to say...
Good morning!
Getty Images
The Champions League is back.
Two games, two goals, two very different celebrations.
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman held up his hands after scoring against his former side PSG, while Brahim Diaz embraced a knee-slide as he netted an early goal to give AC Milan victory against Tottenham in the last-16 first-leg ties.
We'll bring you all the reaction from those games this morning, plus all the build-up to tonight's Champions League fixtures as Chelsea travel to Borussia Dortmund and Club Bruges take on Benfica.
There's also the small matter of a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League tonight as Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola's sides face each other. Will Arsenal or Manchester City come out on top? And does this game decide who wins the title?
There's plenty to get through so let's get into it...
'We could have scored more'
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham
Today's agenda
Here's what we've got coming up today:
'Guardiola ready for Arsenal battle'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to battle Premier League leaders Arsenal, according to The Guardian. The two clubs will face each other this evening in a match which could see City draw level with Arsenal on points.
'Harry Pain'
Wednesday's back pages
The I
The i publish a disappointed Harry Kane on their back page after a frustrating night for the Tottenham striker.
'The San Zeroes'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail also write on Spurs' loss, saying the club have hope for the second leg.
'In with a shout'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph report on Tottenham's Champions League defeat to AC Milan last night, saying the club is "down but not out".
Before we take a look at today's agenda, let's see what the papers have to say...
Good morning!
The Champions League is back.
Two games, two goals, two very different celebrations.
Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman held up his hands after scoring against his former side PSG, while Brahim Diaz embraced a knee-slide as he netted an early goal to give AC Milan victory against Tottenham in the last-16 first-leg ties.
We'll bring you all the reaction from those games this morning, plus all the build-up to tonight's Champions League fixtures as Chelsea travel to Borussia Dortmund and Club Bruges take on Benfica.
There's also the small matter of a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League tonight as Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola's sides face each other. Will Arsenal or Manchester City come out on top? And does this game decide who wins the title?
There's plenty to get through so let's get into it...