Champions League reaction & build-up, plus Leeds & Southampton latest

Milan's boss Stefano Pioli was happy with his team's performance last night but he did lament missed opportunities.

“It was a difficult game, hard fought as we expected, it was a good performance and we know how tough it will be in the second leg. We played the game we had to play, with focus, determination and teamwork. I am satisfied,” Pioli told Mediaset.

“A coach is always happy when he sees the work done during the week in training put into effect on the field. It hasn’t happened that much recently, we could’ve played forward a bit more in the second half when Tottenham’s pressing fell away, but the lads played with great spirit, determination and solidity.”

And he added: "Yes, there are two goals we could’ve scored. However, the game was hard-fought, they caused us problems too and we defended very well on set plays, so there are many positives. This is just the first step, the second will be even tougher.”