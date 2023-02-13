Premier League reaction plus Southampton & Leeds manager latest

Despite getting a 2-1 win against Tottenham on Sunday and keeping their title hopes alive, there is bad news for Manchester United.
Ella Toone's straight red card means she faces a three-game suspension and will be absent for United's trip to WSL title rivals Chelsea on 12 March.
WSL round-up
And it's not just the Premier League title race that is hotting up...
The Women's Super League is getting very interesting. At both ends of the table.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal were looking like the main title contenders but after Sunday's action, it seems Manchester City have entered the chase.
City moved into third, three points off the top of the table, with a statement win over Arsenal on Saturday which pushes the Gunners out of the Champions League places.
Meanwhile, United returned to the top of the table after beating Tottenham on Sunday. They sit one point above reigning champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand.
At the other end of the table, bottom-placed Leicester boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool. They are now just one point off Reading, two off Brighton and three off Tottenham.
'Haaland the most unselfish striker'
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa
'Man City are frightening'
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa
Haaland a doubt for Arsenal trip
However, there is bad news for City fans.
Erling Haaland is a doubt for Wednesday's Premier League top-of-the table match at Arsenal.
The striker came off at half-time on Sunday as City led Aston Villa 3-0.
City boss Pep Guardiola said: "Hopefully he can be in for Wednesday. But if he is not ready or there is some risk, he is not going to play."
Three first-half goals helped Manchester City see off Aston Villa in their first game since being accused of more than 100 rule breaches by the Premier League.
Those allegations have made it a testing week off the pitch for the defending champions but they responded in impressive style with some vibrant early attacking play, and were able to survive a slightly nervy finish.
It was not quite a vintage display by Pep Guardiola's side, who will go top of the table if they beat leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, but they were much more like their old selves.
And, finally, the Telegraph goes with Man City’s injury
fears over Haaland too, suggesting he will not be fit for Wednesday’s visit to Emirates
Stadium due to the thigh problem sustained in Sunday’s win over Aston Villa.
'Sick' terrace tragedy taunts
The Daily Star
The FA probe into the happenings at Leeds is also the lead
story for the Daily Star who also splash on an injury that could result in
Erling Haaland missing Manchester City’s title six-pointer with Arsenal.
The Star also features Liverpool Jurgen Klopp’s insistence
he will not quit Liverpool ahead of their big Merseyside derby tussle with
Everton tonight.
'Shameful' weekend in top flight
The Daily Express
The Daily Express reports on a “shameful” weekend of football,
also highlighting the incidents at Elland Road as well as detailing the latest incidence
of racial abuse suffered by Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
Saints go Marsching in?
The Guardian
The Guardian, meanwhile, say that the Saints are looking at handing
Jesse Marsch a quick return to management after his departure from Leeds.
But they lead on the “completely unacceptable” chants, from
both sets of supporters, about past football tragedies that marred Manchester
United’s Premier League game at Leeds on Sunday.
We start with the back page headlines and The Daily Mail leads on Howard Webb’s unhappiness with the
VAR errors that occurred during two Premier League games – Arsenal’s draw with
Brentford and Brighton’s draw at Crystal Palace – on Saturday.
They also provide an update on Southampton’s manager search,
claiming Torino boss Ivan Juric is the frontrunner to replace the sacked Nathan
Jones at St Mary’s.
Just another manic Monday
Well, another Monday morning has crept up on us and scared us from our sleep - a feeling Arsenal will know only too well as Manchester City sneak ever closer to the Gunners in the Premier League title race.
We'll have the reaction from City's win over Aston Villa and the news that Erling Haaland could miss the big midweek clash between the top two.
There's also the fallout from Manchester United's win over Leeds which was marred by unsavoury issues off the pitch, while we'll also update you with the latest on the managerial searches at Elland Road and St Mary's.
Oh, and there's the small matter of a Merseyside derby to build up to tonight - so let's get cracking, shall we?
Man Utd's Toone to miss crucial Chelsea clash
Haaland a doubt for Arsenal trip
'City back to their old selves'
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa
Man City close gap on Arsenal
The title race is on!
Manchester City are within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal after sweeping aside Aston Villa in a 3-1 victory on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola's side could go level with the Gunners when the two sides face each for the first time in the Premier League this season at the Emirates on Wednesday.
Haaland hammer blow for Man City
The Daily Telegraph
'Sick' terrace tragedy taunts
The Daily Star
'Shameful' weekend in top flight
The Daily Express
Saints go Marsching in?
The Guardian
Webb slams video nasties
The Daily Mail
Just another manic Monday
Well, another Monday morning has crept up on us and scared us from our sleep - a feeling Arsenal will know only too well as Manchester City sneak ever closer to the Gunners in the Premier League title race.
We'll have the reaction from City's win over Aston Villa and the news that Erling Haaland could miss the big midweek clash between the top two.
There's also the fallout from Manchester United's win over Leeds which was marred by unsavoury issues off the pitch, while we'll also update you with the latest on the managerial searches at Elland Road and St Mary's.
Oh, and there's the small matter of a Merseyside derby to build up to tonight - so let's get cracking, shall we?