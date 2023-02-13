Live

Premier League reaction plus Southampton & Leeds manager latest

preview
3,888
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Emily Salley and Michael Beardmore

All times stated are UK

  1. Man Utd's Toone to miss crucial Chelsea clash

    Ella Toone
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Despite getting a 2-1 win against Tottenham on Sunday and keeping their title hopes alive, there is bad news for Manchester United.

    Ella Toone's straight red card means she faces a three-game suspension and will be absent for United's trip to WSL title rivals Chelsea on 12 March.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. WSL round-up

    Lauren hemp celebrates with Man City teammates after scoring
    Copyright: Getty Images

    And it's not just the Premier League title race that is hotting up...

    The Women's Super League is getting very interesting. At both ends of the table.

    Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal were looking like the main title contenders but after Sunday's action, it seems Manchester City have entered the chase.

    City moved into third, three points off the top of the table, with a statement win over Arsenal on Saturday which pushes the Gunners out of the Champions League places.

    Meanwhile, United returned to the top of the table after beating Tottenham on Sunday. They sit one point above reigning champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

    At the other end of the table, bottom-placed Leicester boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool. They are now just one point off Reading, two off Brighton and three off Tottenham.

    Molly Pike of Leicester City Woman celebrates after scoring
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Haaland the most unselfish striker'

    Man City 3-1 Aston Villa

    Video content

    Video caption: Pep Guardiola - 'City conceded an avoidable goal, but a well deserved victory'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Man City are frightening'

    Man City 3-1 Aston Villa

    Video content

    Video caption: Match of the Day 2: 'Man City seem to have remembered where they need to be'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Haaland a doubt for Arsenal trip

    Erling Haaland of Manchester City receives treatment
    Copyright: Getty Images

    However, there is bad news for City fans.

    Erling Haaland is a doubt for Wednesday's Premier League top-of-the table match at Arsenal.

    The striker came off at half-time on Sunday as City led Aston Villa 3-0.

    City boss Pep Guardiola said: "Hopefully he can be in for Wednesday. But if he is not ready or there is some risk, he is not going to play."

    Read more here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'City back to their old selves'

    Man City 3-1 Aston Villa

    Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Three first-half goals helped Manchester City see off Aston Villa in their first game since being accused of more than 100 rule breaches by the Premier League.

    Those allegations have made it a testing week off the pitch for the defending champions but they responded in impressive style with some vibrant early attacking play, and were able to survive a slightly nervy finish.

    It was not quite a vintage display by Pep Guardiola's side, who will go top of the table if they beat leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, but they were much more like their old selves.

    Full report.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Man City close gap on Arsenal

    The title race is on!

    Manchester City are within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal after sweeping aside Aston Villa in a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

    Pep Guardiola's side could go level with the Gunners when the two sides face each for the first time in the Premier League this season at the Emirates on Wednesday.

    Premier League table top six
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Haaland hammer blow for Man City

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph back page on Monday 13 February
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph

    And, finally, the Telegraph goes with Man City’s injury fears over Haaland too, suggesting he will not be fit for Wednesday’s visit to Emirates Stadium due to the thigh problem sustained in Sunday’s win over Aston Villa.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Sick' terrace tragedy taunts

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star back page on Monday 13 February
    Copyright: Daily Star

    The FA probe into the happenings at Leeds is also the lead story for the Daily Star who also splash on an injury that could result in Erling Haaland missing Manchester City’s title six-pointer with Arsenal.

    The Star also features Liverpool Jurgen Klopp’s insistence he will not quit Liverpool ahead of their big Merseyside derby tussle with Everton tonight.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'Shameful' weekend in top flight

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express reports on a “shameful” weekend of football, also highlighting the incidents at Elland Road as well as detailing the latest incidence of racial abuse suffered by Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

    Daily Express back page on Monday 13 February
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Saints go Marsching in?

    The Guardian

    The Guardian back page on Monday 13 February
    Copyright: The Guardian

    The Guardian, meanwhile, say that the Saints are looking at handing Jesse Marsch a quick return to management after his departure from Leeds.

    But they lead on the “completely unacceptable” chants, from both sets of supporters, about past football tragedies that marred Manchester United’s Premier League game at Leeds on Sunday.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Webb slams video nasties

    The Daily Mail

    Daily Mail back page on Monday 13 February
    Copyright: Daily Mail

    We start with the back page headlines and The Daily Mail leads on Howard Webb’s unhappiness with the VAR errors that occurred during two Premier League games – Arsenal’s draw with Brentford and Brighton’s draw at Crystal Palace – on Saturday.

    They also provide an update on Southampton’s manager search, claiming Torino boss Ivan Juric is the frontrunner to replace the sacked Nathan Jones at St Mary’s.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Just another manic Monday

    Well, another Monday morning has crept up on us and scared us from our sleep - a feeling Arsenal will know only too well as Manchester City sneak ever closer to the Gunners in the Premier League title race.

    We'll have the reaction from City's win over Aston Villa and the news that Erling Haaland could miss the big midweek clash between the top two.

    There's also the fallout from Manchester United's win over Leeds which was marred by unsavoury issues off the pitch, while we'll also update you with the latest on the managerial searches at Elland Road and St Mary's.

    Oh, and there's the small matter of a Merseyside derby to build up to tonight - so let's get cracking, shall we?

    Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Aston Villa
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top