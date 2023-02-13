Premier League reaction plus Southampton & Leeds manager latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

And it's not just the Premier League title race that is hotting up...

The Women's Super League is getting very interesting. At both ends of the table.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal were looking like the main title contenders but after Sunday's action, it seems Manchester City have entered the chase.

City moved into third, three points off the top of the table, with a statement win over Arsenal on Saturday which pushes the Gunners out of the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, United returned to the top of the table after beating Tottenham on Sunday. They sit one point above reigning champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

At the other end of the table, bottom-placed Leicester boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool. They are now just one point off Reading, two off Brighton and three off Tottenham.