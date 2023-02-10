Premier League news conferences & transfer rumours

Finally, the Telegraph has further news on the battle to buy Manchester United, with Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe apparently employing Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase in his attempt to rival a Qatari bid for the Premier League club.
The Mail features an exclusive on Manchester City's plans to put up netting across the away fans' section at the Etihad Stadium after a 15-year-old girl was "left scarred for life" by a missile thrown from the Liverpool end at a recent match.
There is also an article on the race to buy Manchester United, which says a Qatar-based bidder is facing competition from four rivals ahead of next Friday's "soft deadline".
And there is an interview with Andrea Pirlo on managing Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk during the aftermath of the earthquake. The former Italy midfielder says: "I'm so sorry. We want to help. We are trying..."
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'Big increase in BAME players for England youth teams'
The Guardian
The Guardian's back page features an encouraging report on the number of black, Asian and minority ethnic players selected for England women youth teams, which it says has increased from 7% to 17% between the 2017-18 season and the current campaign.
The paper's main back page sheds more light on the "alternative reality" behind the latest proposals for a European Super League, saying the latest proposals had been "greeted with scorn".
The GuardianCopyright: The Guardian
'Fans will fight 'Zombie' Super League'
The Daily Express
There is more reaction in the Express to those plans for a new European Super League and Leeds' failed approach to Rayo Vallecano in their search to replace sacked manager Jesse Marsch.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'Road to Ell'
The Daily Star
The Daily Star also focusses on Bruno Fernandes' pre-match comments, saying Manchester United are "primed to silence the hate mob" ahead of Sunday's Premier League encounter at Leeds.
There is also a line on Spanish club Rayo Vallecano's "block" on Leeds' approach for their manager Andoni Iraola.
And the Star runs a headline "Euro 'Zombie' League", in reference to a statement made by the Football Supporters Association on plans for a new European Super League.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Bru don't scare us'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror leads with comments from Bruno Fernandes ahead of Manchester United's trip to face Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Portugal midfielder says the United players have the character to handle the hostile crowd at Elland Road.
Other stories include an update on Nigerian tech entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi's planned £90m buyout of Sheffield United and fans' angry reaction to further proposals for a European Super League.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Post update
First, let's take a look at some of this morning's back pages...
What’s coming up
As we said there’s a whole heap of Premier League news
conferences throughout the day.
Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are
first out of the blocks. We expect to hear from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag before the
morning is out too.
The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Women’s
Champions League is at midday, before the post-lunch news conference rush.
Don’t go anywhere!
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
Welcome to another busy Friday live page as we build-up this
weekend’s football action.
We will hear from 16 Premier League managers throughout the day,
including Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag.
We will also bring you the latest from Leeds’ hunt for a new
permanent manager, reaction to the new European Super League proposals, plus all
the breaking news and latest transfer gossip.
Live Reporting
Craig Nelson and Tom Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail The GuardianCopyright: The Guardian Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Ratcliffe enlists two Wall Street giants'
The Daily Telegraph
Finally, the Telegraph has further news on the battle to buy Manchester United, with Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe apparently employing Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase in his attempt to rival a Qatari bid for the Premier League club.
'How has it come to this?'
The Daily Mail
The Mail features an exclusive on Manchester City's plans to put up netting across the away fans' section at the Etihad Stadium after a 15-year-old girl was "left scarred for life" by a missile thrown from the Liverpool end at a recent match.
There is also an article on the race to buy Manchester United, which says a Qatar-based bidder is facing competition from four rivals ahead of next Friday's "soft deadline".
And there is an interview with Andrea Pirlo on managing Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk during the aftermath of the earthquake. The former Italy midfielder says: "I'm so sorry. We want to help. We are trying..."
'Big increase in BAME players for England youth teams'
The Guardian
The Guardian's back page features an encouraging report on the number of black, Asian and minority ethnic players selected for England women youth teams, which it says has increased from 7% to 17% between the 2017-18 season and the current campaign.
The paper's main back page sheds more light on the "alternative reality" behind the latest proposals for a European Super League, saying the latest proposals had been "greeted with scorn".
'Fans will fight 'Zombie' Super League'
The Daily Express
There is more reaction in the Express to those plans for a new European Super League and Leeds' failed approach to Rayo Vallecano in their search to replace sacked manager Jesse Marsch.
'Road to Ell'
The Daily Star
The Daily Star also focusses on Bruno Fernandes' pre-match comments, saying Manchester United are "primed to silence the hate mob" ahead of Sunday's Premier League encounter at Leeds.
There is also a line on Spanish club Rayo Vallecano's "block" on Leeds' approach for their manager Andoni Iraola.
And the Star runs a headline "Euro 'Zombie' League", in reference to a statement made by the Football Supporters Association on plans for a new European Super League.
'Bru don't scare us'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror leads with comments from Bruno Fernandes ahead of Manchester United's trip to face Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Portugal midfielder says the United players have the character to handle the hostile crowd at Elland Road.
Other stories include an update on Nigerian tech entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi's planned £90m buyout of Sheffield United and fans' angry reaction to further proposals for a European Super League.
Post update
First, let's take a look at some of this morning's back pages...
What’s coming up
As we said there’s a whole heap of Premier League news conferences throughout the day.
Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are first out of the blocks. We expect to hear from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag before the morning is out too.
The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League is at midday, before the post-lunch news conference rush.
Don’t go anywhere!
Good morning
Welcome to another busy Friday live page as we build-up this weekend’s football action.
We will hear from 16 Premier League managers throughout the day, including Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag.
We will also bring you the latest from Leeds’ hunt for a new permanent manager, reaction to the new European Super League proposals, plus all the breaking news and latest transfer gossip.
Let’s waste no more time!