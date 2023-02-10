Premier League news conferences & transfer rumours

The Mail features an exclusive on Manchester City's plans to put up netting across the away fans' section at the Etihad Stadium after a 15-year-old girl was "left scarred for life" by a missile thrown from the Liverpool end at a recent match.

There is also an article on the race to buy Manchester United, which says a Qatar-based bidder is facing competition from four rivals ahead of next Friday's "soft deadline".

And there is an interview with Andrea Pirlo on managing Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk during the aftermath of the earthquake. The former Italy midfielder says: "I'm so sorry. We want to help. We are trying..."