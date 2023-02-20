Listen: Non-league commentaries

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Aldershot Town – BBC Radio Surrey

    Dorking Wanderers v Torquay United – BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Devon

    Maidenhead United v Yeovil Town – BBC Radio Somerset

    Maidstone v Eastleigh – BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Solent

    Notts County v Southend – BBC Radio Nottingham

    Woking v Bromley – BBC Radio Surrey

    Wrexham v Scunthorpe United – BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Humberside

    York City v Boreham Wood – BBC Radio York

    National League North

    AFC Fylde v Hereford – BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Boston United v Brackley Town – BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Chorley v Kidderminster Harries - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

