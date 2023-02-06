Premier League reaction & Kane breaks Spurs record

What a weekend it was...

Sean Dyche got off to a winning start as Everton stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal...

...Liverpool's poor season continued as they were embarrassed by struggling Wolves...

...second-placed Manchester City could not take advantage of Arsenal dropping points, as Pep Guardiola's side lost at Tottenham...

...as Harry Kane became Spurs' top goalscorer of all time.

We will round up all the best of the weekend's action. We've got plenty to talk about.