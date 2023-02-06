Live

Premier League reaction & Kane breaks Spurs record

Harry De Cosemo and Michael Emons

  1. 'Mr Spurfect'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star says Kane is targeting Alan Shearer's Premier League record after overtaking Jimmy Greaves.

  2. 'City blow their big chance'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    Although Kane's picture is splashed across the Times, the headline is all about Man City failing to close the gap on Arsenal.

  3. 'The Greatest'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail reacts to Kane scoring his 267th goal for Spurs, which is also his 200th in the Premier League.

  4. 'I want to be a Shearo'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror runs with Harry Kane targeting Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record of 260 after overtaking Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's leading scorer.

  5. Post update

    We'll check in with the papers, dominated by Harry Kane, then give you today's agenda...

  6. Plenty to talk about

    What a weekend it was...

    Sean Dyche got off to a winning start as Everton stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal...

    ...Liverpool's poor season continued as they were embarrassed by struggling Wolves...

    ...second-placed Manchester City could not take advantage of Arsenal dropping points, as Pep Guardiola's side lost at Tottenham...

    ...as Harry Kane became Spurs' top goalscorer of all time.

    We will round up all the best of the weekend's action. We've got plenty to talk about.

