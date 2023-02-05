San Siro
European football: Milan derby & Barcelona v Sevilla

  1. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    It's backs-against-the-wall stuff for Sevilla now. I don't think they've completed a pass inside Barcelona's half yet...

  2. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    Silky stuff from youngster Gavi but the ball eventually pops up calmly into the gloves of Sevilla keeper Bono.

    On the break, Sevilla play one over the top but former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen sweeps things up for Barca.

  3. YELLOW CARD

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    Yep, that's a yellow. Sevilla's Marcos Acuna catches Jules Kounde late and high and is the first into the book.

  4. Post update

    Inter 1-0 Milan

    Inter have been the better side in this first half and it was only a matter of time before they opened the scoring.

    Milan have started to look shaky since conceding and are struggling to keep hold of the ball.

  5. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    Barcelona are looking so much sharper, it's only a matter of time as they win another corner.

  6. CLOSE!

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    So close for Robert Lewandowski.

    The Pole latches on to a very un-Barca ball over the top but his shot is blocked on the angle by Bono.

    And from the resulting corner Ronald Araujo heads just wide while unmarked at the back post.

    The home side are well on top.

  7. GOAL - Inter 1-0 Milan

    Lautaro Martinez (34 mins)

    Inter have a corner which Hakan Calhanoglu takes, Lautaro Martinez heads home and the Inter captain scores the opener in the Milan derby.

    It took a nick off Simon Kjaer but it was almost certainly going in anyway.

    Inter 1-0 Milan
  8. YELLOW CARD

    Inter 0-0 Milan

    The break is on for Inter, Lautaro Martinez is brought down and Pierre Kalulu brings him down. Cynical foul with a deserved booking.

  9. Post update

    Inter 0-0 Milan

    Nicolo Barella whips in an early cross but the Milan defence prevent Lautaro Martinez from getting to it first.

  10. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    Sampaoli is on the pitch again! This time an official warning from the referee.

    Back to the action and Barca can't do anything with a wide free-kick.

  11. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    Franck Kessie has already got stuck in with a cheap, niggly foul on Marcos Acuna.

    Meanwhile, Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli gets his third warning for leaving his technical area. Sampaoli wants to play left-back!

  12. Post update

    Inter 0-0 Milan

    Nicolo Barella was fouled and Inter have a free kick which Hakan Calhanoglu swings in. Lautaro Martinez heads over.

  13. Post update

    Inter 0-0 Milan

    Inter have had 76% possession but are yet to make it count as Milan hold firm.

  14. SUBSTITUTION

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    Former Milan player Franck Kessie comes on for Barcelona replacing the injured Sergio Busquets.

    Still no chances in the late game in Spain.

  15. Post update

    Inter 0-0 Milan

    Milan have conceded 12 goals across their last three games.

    So far, their porous defence has managed to keep out Inter.

  16. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    And Busquets has now limped off the field. No replacement has come on yet as Barca have half a chance with a scramble in the box.

    A Sevilla defender hacks it clear.

    How big of a miss will Busquets be?

  17. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    You're not missing any action in Spain. Sergio Busquets is down injured. He's asking to be subbed off.

  18. Post update

    Inter 0-0 Milan

    Milan were 2-0 down against Sassuolo by this time last Sunday so Stefano Pioli might see that as an improvement.

  19. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli gets a talking to by the fourth official for stepping outside his technical area.

    He went for an Arteta approach which was quickly stamped out by the officials.

  20. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Sevilla

    There was an awkward moment before kick-off where the ref got impatient waiting for the coin toss. Barca were still taking a team photo.

    He didn't look very happy with the home side. A proper scowl.

    No action in the first two minutes.

