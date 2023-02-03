Premier League build-up and news conferences

Graham Potter has wished a "top professional and a top person" after the loss of Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho to Arsenal.
The Italy midfielder switched Stamford Bridge for Emirates Stadium on deadline day in a £12m move that Potter believes was "win, win, win".
"For the four months I have worked with him, he has been fantastic," said Potter.
"His service to the club and what he has achieved has been brilliant."
Jorginho won the Champions League and the Club World Cup in a decorated four-and-a-half year stay at Chelsea, as well as Euro 2020 with his country.
"He is a top professional and a top person," continued Potter. "Sometimes you have a decision to make, with the amount of time left on his contract and the opportunity for him to get more security for his family.
"It was win, win, win for everyone."
'We have got a lot of really good players' - Potter looks to future
Chelsea v Fulham (Fri, 20:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Graham Potter says his side is "ready to attack" the second half of the season after strengthening at great expense in the January transfer window.
Sitting 10th in the table, Potter knows Chelsea's outlay and recent history increases pressure on him to succeed but says he is unfazed and excited by what lies ahead.
"It's not the amount you spend on its own that gets success, it's more than that," he said. "We have got a lot of really good players and we have to create an environment where they push each other, provide healthy competition and are ready to play.
"There will be some awkward conversations but that's the reality of where we are. Only 11 can play, only a certain amount can be in squads so we just need to be honest, transparent and respectful.
"We've learned a lot this season, gained a lot of strength and are ready to attack the second half of the season with positivity."
The Blues have invested in a glut of players under the age of 25 and Potter believes his group can achieve both in the present and moving forward.
"You can see the direction we've gone down and there's a youthful dynamic here," he said. "We are trying to build something for now and for the future."
Asked to reveal which three players would be added to his Champions League squad for the knockout stages, Potter smiled and declined to comment.
Potter says some players will be 'disappointed' over squad places
Chelsea v Fulham (Fri, 20:00 GMT)
Graham Potter says some players will be "disappointed" when Chelsea submit their Champions League squad following the club's £289m January spending.
The Blues signed eight players during the transfer window but under Uefa rules, only three can be added to their squad for European fixtures.
Clubs must inform Uefa of their squad changes by midnight on Thursday.
However, Chelsea boss Potter said he was "excited" about the challenge his bigger squad will bring.
The weekend's Premier League football starts tonight at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea face Fulham in an 8pm GMT kick-off.
We heard from Graham Potter and Marco Silva yesterday, here is what they had to say...
Andre Ayew joins Forest
You thought transfer season ended on January 31? You thought wrong.
Last night, Nottingham Forest signed Ghana captain and free agent Andre Ayew until the end of the season.
The 33-year-old forward was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after spending two years with the Middle Eastern club.
Ayew turned down Forest's Premier League rivals Everton before the January transfer window closed.
The former Swansea and West Ham player is Forest's 29th (TWENTY-NINTH) signing since their return to the Premier League.
