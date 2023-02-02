EFL Cup reaction and Premier League build-up

Video content Video caption: Argentina double their lead through Enzo Fernandez Argentina double their lead through Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea's fans were left with mixed feelings of euphoria and disbelief as new owner Todd Boehly continued his astonishing high-spending assault on the markets throughout January.

Boehly made his mark after succeeding Roman Abramovich with a £270m outlay in the summer, a record for a British club, then eclipsed it in January by spending £288m to take the total new incomings to 17 new players.

Long contracts have been handed out as Chelsea work around Financial Fair Play so there is no doubt there is an element of gamble to the process and added pressure on these deals to be successful within this high-risk strategy.

The spending will also bring added pressure for manager Graham Potter, who will surely be expected to get pretty much instant results in the wake of such cash support, even with reassurances from above that he is part of a long-term plan.

The number of arrivals is certainly at odds with the careful manner in which Potter built at Brighton but he is living in a different world at Stamford Bridge. If he did not know that before, he does now.

Chelsea have certainly brought some thrilling attacking talent to west London with 22-year-old Argentina World Cup winner Fernandez, along with £88m Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk and Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

They currently lie 10th in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four, but a place in next season's Champions League must be essential after this eye-watering January.

It will not be dull but there will now be huge pressure of Potter, the players and owner Boehly to bring success.

