EFL Cup reaction and Premier League build-up

Chelsea's fans were left with mixed feelings of euphoria and disbelief as new owner Todd Boehly continued his astonishing high-spending assault on the markets throughout January.
Boehly made his mark after succeeding Roman Abramovich with a £270m outlay in the summer, a record for a British club, then eclipsed it in January by spending £288m to take the total new incomings to 17 new players.
Long contracts have been handed out as Chelsea work around Financial Fair Play so there is no doubt there is an element of gamble to the process and added pressure on these deals to be successful within this high-risk strategy.
The spending will also bring added pressure for manager Graham Potter, who will surely be expected to get pretty much instant results in the wake of such cash support, even with reassurances from above that he is part of a long-term plan.
The number of arrivals is certainly at odds with the careful manner in which Potter built at Brighton but he is living in a different world at Stamford Bridge. If he did not know that before, he does now.
Chelsea have certainly brought some thrilling attacking talent to west London with 22-year-old Argentina World Cup winner Fernandez, along with £88m Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk and Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
They currently lie 10th in the Premier League, 10 points off the top four, but a place in next season's Champions League must be essential after this eye-watering January.
It will not be dull but there will now be huge pressure of Potter, the players and owner Boehly to bring success.
Hit the thumbs if you think Chelsea had a good window or not.
Forest fans enjoy night out despite defeat
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Agg: 5-0)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
Getty Images
Although there was never any likelihood of Forest rescuing the situation, their sizeable away following had a good evening out, even if their optimistic pre-match song "We're gonna win 4-0" was wide of the mark.
Jesse Lingard's hopes of appearing against his former club disappeared when he was injured in the warm-up.
His replacement, Emmanuel Dennis, might have put Forest ahead just before half-time with a shot that could have crept in had it not struck Sam Surridge, who tried - and failed - to get out of the way.
Danilo brought an acrobatic save out of Tom Heaton before the end, with Surridge putting the rebound over with the goal at his mercy.
With Brazilian defender Felipe, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas emerging on deadline day from the revolving door that is Forest's recruitment department, boss Steve Cooper has more change to manage over the final 18 games of a first top-flight campaign in more than two decades in which the number-one target is survival.
However, the Welshman has done an excellent job so far and, despite the disappointment of a second defeat to the same opposition in the space of a week, can take comfort from the knowledge his side were competitive for long spells in both games.
During the first-half, VAR Michael Salisbury was asked to check a potential red card offence between United winger Alejandro Garnacho and Forest forward Brennan Johnson, who had clashed not far away from the visitors' technical area.
It was quickly ruled there was nothing in the incident to warrant a dismissal.
Referee Peter Bankes did make a point of speaking to Johnson, although no action was taken.
Forest boss Steve Cooper gave a very blunt response when he was asked about the reason for Johnson's angry reaction: "I don't want to make a comment on that."
United on trophy hunt
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Agg: 5-0)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport at Old Trafford
Getty Images
While their barren run does not compare with that of Newcastle, Manchester United know that if they fail to win a trophy this season it will be the club's longest spell without silverware since the nine years after their European Cup triumph in 1968.
Manager boss Erik ten Hag made reference to the demands placed upon him in his programme notes, saying: "This club must always aim to be chasing honours."
For the next three months at least, they will do so without Christian Eriksen, whose ankle injury has robbed United of arguably their most creative force.
The returns of Martial and Sancho are therefore well-timed.
Ten Hag views Martial as his optimum number nine, whose fluidity and movement is capable of causing problems for any defence.
Sancho's talent for direct running is well known, even if it has not been seen that much since he returned to England from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.
United beat Newcastle in the FA Cup final 24 years ago in the second leg of their historic treble.
They will be acutely aware their task this time around will not be made any easier by the fact they must entertain Barcelona in the Europa League three days before the EFL Cup final on 26 February.
Phil McNulty's deadline day verdict
An unprecedented transfer window closed with a record £815m January spend and Chelsea's British record £107m signing of Enzo Fernandez.
At the other end of the scale, struggling Everton spent nothing despite being rooted in the relegation zone - only increasing the sense of uncertainty around Goodison Park.
One story garnering a lot of attention today is the reported leaks from a government White Paper about the proposed football regulator.
The report states clubs will have to follow strict rules to guarantee financial security, while prospective owners must show proof of funds for takeovers to go through.
The Sun also reports there would be safeguards around club heritage such as names and logos, while the regulator will also have approval power over leagues and cups - as a method to try and fend off a repeat of the European Super League controversy.
The Sun
Sancho's return - 'The fans gave him love'
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Agg: 5-0)
Last night's match also saw the return of Jadon Sancho, a £73m signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, after a three-month absence.
The 22-year-old has not featured since 22 October, when Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag opted to give him a break from the first team, and he was given a rousing reception on his return.
Former United assistant-manager Rene Meule.nsteen told BBC Radio Five Live he feels Ten Hag was right to take his time bringing Sancho back into the fold.
"The best thing was take him out of the firing line to clear his head," he said. "I am a firm believer where the mind goes, the rest will follow.
"Now the club is more stable and his team-mates can help him. He can ease himself back, get back to his best and United fans will see what Sancho is all about."
Ten Hag added: "I thought it was great that the fans gave him love. I think he enjoyed it to be back on the pitch.
"He has been smiling in the last few weeks in Carrington. I hope he can keep this process going and of course that he has a huge contribution to the season."
Getty
Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Agg: 5-0)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February.
It will be United's first domestic final appearance since 2018 and puts them a win away from ending their six-year wait for a trophy.
"It's great but you play finals to win. It is not an achievement to come into a final," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We want to win them but first we have other things to do. We come back to the Premier League and bury this cup.
"It is good to reach the final but it is not about reaching the final, it is about winning it."
Getty Images
Man Utd to face Newcastle in Wembley final
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Agg: 5-0)
Getty Images
Manchester United eased through their EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle.
Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumpht the City Ground.
Martial marked his return from a four-match injury absence by driving home his sixth goal of the season, after a pass intended for Marcus Rashford deflected back to the French striker 17 minutes from time.
Within 180 seconds, United had another when Bruno Fernandes picked out Rashford with a brilliant curling cross-field pass, which the England man turned into the path of Fred, who nudged the ball into an empty net from barely a yard out with his knee.
Today's press conferences
Plenty of talk about Chelsea on today's back pages, and Blues boss Graham Potter will get his say later.
Their pre-match press conference ahead of their Friday evening meeting with Fulham is scheduled for 13:30 GMT today.
We will also hear from Fulham manager Marco Silva later, while Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will also be speaking to the media.
Then, at 14:00, Sean Dyche will speak to journalists for the first time as Everton manager.
Today's agenda
This is what we've got coming up for you today...
'Fred 'n buried'
The Daily Star
Finally, the Star lead on Manchester United reaching the EFL Cup final.
Goals from Anthony Martial and Fred sealed a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, and a 5-0 aggregate win.
They play Newcastle at Wembley on February 26.
'Chelsea at risk of FFP breach'
The Times
More Chelsea news on the back page of the Times, which reports the club could breach Financial Fair Play rules if they do not qualify for the Champions League.
Along with Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea also signed Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto on permanent deals in January.
They have also brought in Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
'Not worth £107m'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror also lead on Chelsea, with criticism of the British record signing of midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Former England midfielder Danny Murphy claims the 22-year-old is not worth the £107m fee the Blues paid Benfica.
Fernandez, a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, joined Chelsea on transfer deadline day.
'Deadline disaster'
The Daily Express
The Express leads on Paris Saint-Germain's anger after Hakim Ziyech's move from Chelsea fell through.
A deal was agreed before the French deadline for the 29-year-old, however PSG say Chelsea did not submit the paperwork on time.
BBC Sport understands the player contacted Chelsea owner Todd Boehly directly in an effort to resolve the matter, but his pleas were ultimately unsuccessful.
Morning!
Welcome to today's BBC Sport live football coverage, bringing you all the latest news from this Thursday.
We'll have reaction after Manchester United reached the EFL Cup final, where they will face Newcastle, plus the build-up to the return of the Premier League this weekend.
First, a look at the morning papers...