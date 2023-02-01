Deadline day & EFL Cup reaction: Chelsea yet to confirm Fernandez signing

Today's Guardian also carries an image of Sean Longstaff celebrating, plus news on Arsenal completing the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea, who in turn hope to announce the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica today.
Former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark said that after the Magpies' EFL Cup quarter-final win over Leicester many members of the Toon Army booked their trip to London for the final - including himself.
Now they know they'll definitely be at Wembley on 26 February - for the first time since reaching the FA Cup final in 1999.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'We're on Howay to Wembley'
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton (Agg: 3-1)
Daily Mirror
Sean Longstaff sent his fellow Geordies into dreamland with an early double at St James' Park, although a fine long-range strike by Che Adams and a late red card for Bruno Guimaraes meant it wasn't all plain sailing.
Newcastle United reached their first cup final since 1999 by overcoming Southampton in the EFL Cup at an ecstatic St James' Park.
Eddie Howe's resurgent side will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley as the Magpies attempt to win their first major trophy since the Inter Cities' Fairs Cup in 1969.
Newcastle, who last played in a Wembley showpiece when they were beaten by Manchester United in the 1999 FA Cup final, had a 1-0 advantage from this semi-final first leg, and Sean Longstaff settled any nerves among an expectant Toon Army with two early goals.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where we'll round up all the late deals on deadline day and bring you reaction to a record transfer window.
We'll also have reaction to Tuesday's EFL Cup game, which saw Newcastle book their first trip to a cup final since 1999. That's right Toon Army... you're off to Wembley!!
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
GuardianCopyright: Guardian Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
'London calling' for Magpies
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton (Agg: 3-1)
The Guardian
Today's Guardian also carries an image of Sean Longstaff celebrating, plus news on Arsenal completing the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea, who in turn hope to announce the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica today.
'Long wait over' for Toon Army
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton (Agg: 3-1)
The Daily Mail
Former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark said that after the Magpies' EFL Cup quarter-final win over Leicester many members of the Toon Army booked their trip to London for the final - including himself.
Now they know they'll definitely be at Wembley on 26 February - for the first time since reaching the FA Cup final in 1999.
'We're on Howay to Wembley'
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton (Agg: 3-1)
Daily Mirror
Sean Longstaff sent his fellow Geordies into dreamland with an early double at St James' Park, although a fine long-range strike by Che Adams and a late red card for Bruno Guimaraes meant it wasn't all plain sailing.
Magpies book trip to Wembley
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton (Agg: 3-1)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Newcastle United reached their first cup final since 1999 by overcoming Southampton in the EFL Cup at an ecstatic St James' Park.
Eddie Howe's resurgent side will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley as the Magpies attempt to win their first major trophy since the Inter Cities' Fairs Cup in 1969.
Newcastle, who last played in a Wembley showpiece when they were beaten by Manchester United in the 1999 FA Cup final, had a 1-0 advantage from this semi-final first leg, and Sean Longstaff settled any nerves among an expectant Toon Army with two early goals.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where we'll round up all the late deals on deadline day and bring you reaction to a record transfer window.
We'll also have reaction to Tuesday's EFL Cup game, which saw Newcastle book their first trip to a cup final since 1999. That's right Toon Army... you're off to Wembley!!