Deadline day & EFL Cup reaction: Chelsea yet to confirm Fernandez signing

Newcastle United reached their first cup final since 1999 by overcoming Southampton in the EFL Cup at an ecstatic St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's resurgent side will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest at Wembley as the Magpies attempt to win their first major trophy since the Inter Cities' Fairs Cup in 1969.

Newcastle, who last played in a Wembley showpiece when they were beaten by Manchester United in the 1999 FA Cup final, had a 1-0 advantage from this semi-final first leg, and Sean Longstaff settled any nerves among an expectant Toon Army with two early goals.