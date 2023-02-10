Listen: Non-league and FA Trophy commentaries
All times stated are UK
All commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 unless otherwise stated
FA Trophy
Aldershot Town v Dorking Wanders - Radio Surrey
Banbury v Gateshead - Radio Oxford
Eastleigh v Maidstone - Radio Kent v Radio Solent
Southend United v York City - Radio York & Essex
Torquay United v Barnet - Radio Devon
National League
Chesterfield v Notts County (17:20 GMT) - Radio Nottingham
Wrexham v Weadstone - Radio Wales
Woking v Boreham Wood - Radio Surrey
National League North
Boston United v Darlington - Radio Lincolnshire
Hereford v Alteron Town - Radio Hereford & Worcester
Spennymoor Town v Kidderminsiter Harriers - Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Dover v Eastbourne - Radio Kent