Listen: Non-league and FA Trophy commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. All commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 unless otherwise stated

    FA Trophy

    Aldershot Town v Dorking Wanders - Radio Surrey

    Banbury v Gateshead - Radio Oxford

    Eastleigh v Maidstone - Radio Kent v Radio Solent

    Southend United v York City - Radio York & Essex

    Torquay United v Barnet - Radio Devon

    National League

    Chesterfield v Notts County (17:20 GMT) - Radio Nottingham

    Wrexham v Weadstone - Radio Wales

    Woking v Boreham Wood - Radio Surrey

    National League North

    Boston United v Darlington - Radio Lincolnshire

    Hereford v Alteron Town - Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Spennymoor Town v Kidderminsiter Harriers - Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Dover v Eastbourne - Radio Kent

