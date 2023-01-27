Everton latest, FA Cup build-up & transfer updates

Marcelo Bielsa would be a good fit for Everton according to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope, but only if the timing is right.
Pope, who covered Leeds when Bielsa was in charge, told BBC Radio Merseyside: "He doesn’t come mid-season. In 30 years he has never come mid-season to a club.
"The difference this year was that he almost went to Bournemouth but that would have been during the World Cup break which was essentially like a pre-season.
"This is why I say the timing would be difficult for him because he probably would need those five, six, seven weeks to get the squad up to the standard he requires.
"We saw that with Leeds, he took a middling Championship side to this unbelievably brilliant football-playing side that was challenging for promotion in the first season and then romped it in the second season.
"The timing just seems a bit unlikely for me, but more than that, if the board don’t meet his demands then he will say no.
"I just feel for him to do it now it would be a massive break in his thinking on how he goes about taking over a football club. But he is 11 months without a job.
"He does want to come back to the Premier League as far as I know, so why not Everton? Even if it isn’t just now."
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Everton latest... their manager search hots up, while Anthony Gordon hasn't yet returned to training.
-
FA Cup build-up: Man City face Arsenal later on, plus news conferences.
-
Dan Roan's interview with England boss Gareth Southgate in detail.
-
Transfer gossip and discussion with days to go before the deadline.
-
Much more.
MailCopyright: Mail GuardianCopyright: Guardian ExpressCopyright: Express MirrorCopyright: Mirror Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'The timing would be difficult for Bielsa'
Marcelo Bielsa would be a good fit for Everton according to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope, but only if the timing is right.
Pope, who covered Leeds when Bielsa was in charge, told BBC Radio Merseyside: "He doesn’t come mid-season. In 30 years he has never come mid-season to a club.
"The difference this year was that he almost went to Bournemouth but that would have been during the World Cup break which was essentially like a pre-season.
"This is why I say the timing would be difficult for him because he probably would need those five, six, seven weeks to get the squad up to the standard he requires.
"We saw that with Leeds, he took a middling Championship side to this unbelievably brilliant football-playing side that was challenging for promotion in the first season and then romped it in the second season.
"The timing just seems a bit unlikely for me, but more than that, if the board don’t meet his demands then he will say no.
"I just feel for him to do it now it would be a massive break in his thinking on how he goes about taking over a football club. But he is 11 months without a job.
"He does want to come back to the Premier League as far as I know, so why not Everton? Even if it isn’t just now."
Hear the full interview on BBC Sounds
Bielsa arrives in London for Everton talks
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard.
The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.
Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in April, is the other main contender to take over at Goodison Park.
The Toffees hope to have someone in place by the weekend.
Full story.
Today's agenda
Here's what we have coming yup today...
'Bielsa jets in'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Mail
As we've mentioned, ex-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is back in England for Everton talks and that is the lead in the Mail.
'Guardiola ready to go toe to toe with old friend Arteta'
Friday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian runs with Guardiola laying down the gauntlet to Mikel Arteta, too.
'The art of war'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
Guardiola's stoking of the fires despite obvious respect for Arteta features prominently in the Express.
'It's Gunner kick off'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
In the Mirror, Man City boss Pep Guardiola admits it is only a matter of time until he clashes with Arsenal's Mikel Arteta on the touchline despite their friendship.
Good morning
We've got a busy day ahead.
FA Cup fourth round weekend is upon us, and the action kicks off later with Man City v Arsenal at 20:00 GMT.
The first meeting of the Premier League's top two this season, without the pressure of the title race.
But we'll be starting with Everton, where midfielder Anthony Gordon did not attending training again on Thursday, while the club are searching for a new manager.
Marcelo Bielsa has flown in for talks but Sean Dyche also remains in the frame...
Papers up next, then I'll take you through the agenda.