Scottish transfer deadline day updates

Dundee
United are in line for a windfall of around £3m from Stoke City’s sale of
Harry Souttar.
The Tannadice club are in line to benefit from a significant sell-on clause should the £15m transfer be ratified.
That
agreement isn’t purely based on a single percentage figure, but United are
expecting that around a fifth of the fee agreed with Leicester will eventually
come back to them.
Souttar (the other one) in £15m switch
Next up was news of another Anglo-"Scot" - Harry Souttar.
The Aberdeen-born Australia international brother of Rangers and Scotland's John has agreed a £15m switch from Stoke City in the Championship to Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers' side struggle to avoid relegation from the top flight.
Reward in part to the big 24-year-old centre-half's performances for his chosen country at last year's World Cup finals.
Transfer deadline day - the Scottish version that is - has been a little subdued in recent times, but this one is bubbling under nicely.
It seems that just about every club in the top flight is likely to make a move, either in our out, before the window closes at midnight (as usual, and for some odd reason, an hour later than just about everywhere else).
So let's get straight to it and see what's happened so far.
Live Reporting
Clive Lindsay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
£3m Souttar boost for Tannadice?
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United are in line for a windfall of around £3m from Stoke City’s sale of Harry Souttar.
The Tannadice club are in line to benefit from a significant sell-on clause should the £15m transfer be ratified.
That agreement isn’t purely based on a single percentage figure, but United are expecting that around a fifth of the fee agreed with Leicester will eventually come back to them.
Souttar (the other one) in £15m switch
Next up was news of another Anglo-"Scot" - Harry Souttar.
The Aberdeen-born Australia international brother of Rangers and Scotland's John has agreed a £15m switch from Stoke City in the Championship to Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers' side struggle to avoid relegation from the top flight.
Reward in part to the big 24-year-old centre-half's performances for his chosen country at last year's World Cup finals.
More on that here.
Scotland U21's Ashby in £3m move
The first move of the morning with a Scottish connection came down south.
Scotland Under-21 defender Harry Ashby was sold to Newcastle United by Premier League rivals West Ham United for £3m.
The 21-year-old had rejected the offer of a new contract beyond the summer.
You can read more about that here.
Good afternoon - it's deadline day!
Transfer deadline day - the Scottish version that is - has been a little subdued in recent times, but this one is bubbling under nicely.
It seems that just about every club in the top flight is likely to make a move, either in our out, before the window closes at midnight (as usual, and for some odd reason, an hour later than just about everywhere else).
So let's get straight to it and see what's happened so far.