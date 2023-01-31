Live

Scottish transfer deadline day updates

preview
234
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Clive Lindsay

All times stated are UK

  1. £3m Souttar boost for Tannadice?

    Kheredine Idessane

    BBC Sport Scotland

    Dundee United are in line for a windfall of around £3m from Stoke City’s sale of Harry Souttar.

    The Tannadice club are in line to benefit from a significant sell-on clause should the £15m transfer be ratified.

    That agreement isn’t purely based on a single percentage figure, but United are expecting that around a fifth of the fee agreed with Leicester will eventually come back to them.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Souttar (the other one) in £15m switch

    Next up was news of another Anglo-"Scot" - Harry Souttar.

    The Aberdeen-born Australia international brother of Rangers and Scotland's John has agreed a £15m switch from Stoke City in the Championship to Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers' side struggle to avoid relegation from the top flight.

    Reward in part to the big 24-year-old centre-half's performances for his chosen country at last year's World Cup finals.

    More on that here.

    Stoke City's Harry Souttar
    Copyright: PA Media
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Scotland U21's Ashby in £3m move

    The first move of the morning with a Scottish connection came down south.

    Scotland Under-21 defender Harry Ashby was sold to Newcastle United by Premier League rivals West Ham United for £3m.

    The 21-year-old had rejected the offer of a new contract beyond the summer.

    You can read more about that here.

    Harry Ashby in action for West Ham
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Good afternoon - it's deadline day!

    Transfer deadline day - the Scottish version that is - has been a little subdued in recent times, but this one is bubbling under nicely.

    It seems that just about every club in the top flight is likely to make a move, either in our out, before the window closes at midnight (as usual, and for some odd reason, an hour later than just about everywhere else).

    So let's get straight to it and see what's happened so far.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top