Scottish Premiership: Rangers v St Johnstone

Hibs manager Lee Johnson insists his side played well in "a lot of the game" despite last weekend's loss to Hearts and is relishing "the chance to leapfrog Aberdeen".

"It's intense," he says of Scottish football. "It's good, I like it, I like the intensity of it. Any win catapults you because obviously the league's so tight.

"There's a lot of columns to fill, a lot of radio airtime to fill and we have to be the ones to cope with it."