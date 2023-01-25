Football transfer news, Newcastle's EFL Cup win & Everton latest

ICYMI, we reported on Tuesday that Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon before next Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Both clubs tried to sign the 21-year-old in the summer but neither could agree a fee with the Toffees.

However, there is a belief Everton may be more open to a sale this month in order to generate funds for Frank Lampard's replacement as manager, although it is unlikely either would pay the £60m Everton would ideally want.

The situation is complicated as it is not known how long it will take Everton to name a new manager.