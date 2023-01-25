Football transfer news, Newcastle's EFL Cup win & Everton latest

The headline in the Star sums up the theme with the Everton manager's job, saying that "nobody" wants to succeed Frank Lampard following his sacking, with the team second-bottom in the table after taking just one point from their last seven Premier League games - and that was at defending champions Manchester City.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Toffee No's & Wembley Howay'
Today's papers
Daily Mirror
So onto the manager situation at Everton... the Mirror says that Marcelo Bielsa is worried about taking the job and Ralph Hasenhuttl isn't keen so the club could approach Sam Allardyce, who had a 38.5% win rate when he was in charge at Goodison from November 2017 to May 2018.
What do you think about that one Everton fans? Hit those thumbs!!
Both clubs tried to sign the 21-year-old in the summer but neither could agree a fee with the Toffees.
However, there is a belief Everton may be more open to a sale this month in order to generate funds for Frank Lampard's replacement as manager, although it is unlikely either would pay the £60m Everton would ideally want.
The situation is complicated as it is not known how long it will take Everton to name a new manager.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'Everton collapse into chaos'
Today's papers
The Times
So let's dive straight into today's papers, which are dominated by Newcastle goalscorer Joelinton and Everton.
Among the 'chaotic' things going on at Goodison Park at the moment, the Times claims that Anthony Gordon has missed training for the Toffees, with Newcastle and Chelsea said to be lining up a move for the 21-year-old winger.
The Brazilian made amends for missing an earlier easy opportunity when he arrived on the end of substitute Alexander Isak's perfect low cross to make the decisive contribution with 17 minutes left.
Newcastle will now be favourites to reach their first major Wembley final since the FA Cup in 1999 as they attempt to end a trophy drought stretching back to the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup win.
And if Newcastle do complete the job in the second leg on Tyneside they will owe a debt of gratitude to Nick Pope, who made two vital second-half saves from Southampton substitute Che Adams with the score still goalless, extending his remarkable personal record to 10 successive clean sheets.
Southampton, who had what they thought was an equaliser from Adam Armstrong disallowed for handball by VAR, saw their night of frustration complete when defender Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in the closing minutes for a second yellow card.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Good morning
And thanks for joining us for reaction to Tuesday's EFL Cup action, plus all the latest transfer news and updates on what's going on at Everton.
Newcastle won at Southampton to move a step closer to winning their first major domestic trophy since 1955 and all sorts is going on at Goodison Park as the Toffees aren't just looking for a new manager.
We'll also hear from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta later on so make yourself comfortable, we'll be here right through to 15:00 GMT.
Live Reporting
Ben Collins and Craig Nelson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror ReutersCopyright: Reuters The TimesCopyright: The Times ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'Everton: The job nobody wants'
Today's papers
The Daily Star
The headline in the Star sums up the theme with the Everton manager's job, saying that "nobody" wants to succeed Frank Lampard following his sacking, with the team second-bottom in the table after taking just one point from their last seven Premier League games - and that was at defending champions Manchester City.
'Toffee No's & Wembley Howay'
Today's papers
Daily Mirror
So onto the manager situation at Everton... the Mirror says that Marcelo Bielsa is worried about taking the job and Ralph Hasenhuttl isn't keen so the club could approach Sam Allardyce, who had a 38.5% win rate when he was in charge at Goodison from November 2017 to May 2018.
What do you think about that one Everton fans? Hit those thumbs!!
Chelsea and Newcastle keen on Gordon
Phil McNulty and Simon Stone
ICYMI, we reported on Tuesday that Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon before next Tuesday's transfer deadline.
Both clubs tried to sign the 21-year-old in the summer but neither could agree a fee with the Toffees.
However, there is a belief Everton may be more open to a sale this month in order to generate funds for Frank Lampard's replacement as manager, although it is unlikely either would pay the £60m Everton would ideally want.
The situation is complicated as it is not known how long it will take Everton to name a new manager.
'Everton collapse into chaos'
Today's papers
The Times
So let's dive straight into today's papers, which are dominated by Newcastle goalscorer Joelinton and Everton.
Among the 'chaotic' things going on at Goodison Park at the moment, the Times claims that Anthony Gordon has missed training for the Toffees, with Newcastle and Chelsea said to be lining up a move for the 21-year-old winger.
Magpies take first-leg advantage in EFL Cup semis
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Newcastle United hold a slender advantage from the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg as Joelinton's goal gave them victory at Southampton.
The Brazilian made amends for missing an earlier easy opportunity when he arrived on the end of substitute Alexander Isak's perfect low cross to make the decisive contribution with 17 minutes left.
Newcastle will now be favourites to reach their first major Wembley final since the FA Cup in 1999 as they attempt to end a trophy drought stretching back to the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup win.
And if Newcastle do complete the job in the second leg on Tyneside they will owe a debt of gratitude to Nick Pope, who made two vital second-half saves from Southampton substitute Che Adams with the score still goalless, extending his remarkable personal record to 10 successive clean sheets.
Southampton, who had what they thought was an equaliser from Adam Armstrong disallowed for handball by VAR, saw their night of frustration complete when defender Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in the closing minutes for a second yellow card.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us for reaction to Tuesday's EFL Cup action, plus all the latest transfer news and updates on what's going on at Everton.
Newcastle won at Southampton to move a step closer to winning their first major domestic trophy since 1955 and all sorts is going on at Goodison Park as the Toffees aren't just looking for a new manager.
We'll also hear from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta later on so make yourself comfortable, we'll be here right through to 15:00 GMT.