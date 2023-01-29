Latest: Newry City 0-0 Larne - live text commentary

Newry City manager Darren Mullen makes one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Ballymena United on Tuesday night, with Philip Donnelly coming
in for John McGovern, who doesn’t make the matchday squad.
There are two changes meanwhile for Larne, meanwhile, after they beat Portadown 2-0 in midweek.
Albert Watson and new signing Andrew Ryan
come into the starting line up, with Shea Gordon dropping to the bench and Cian
Bolger missing out through injury.
Newry City v Larne
Newry City: Maguire, N Healy, McGivern, Hughes, Lockhart, Teelan, Martin, Moan, Donnelly, Scullion, Montgomery.
Subs: Brady, Carville, B Healy, Kwelele, McCaul, Rocks, Adeyemo.
Larne: Ferguson, Want, Watson, Sule, Bonis, Donnelly, Thomson, Millar, Glynn, Cosgrove, Ryan.
Subs: Pardington, O’Neill, Gordon, Hutchison, Maguire, Brown, Kelly.
Linfield move ahead of Larne on goal difference
Newry City v Larne (15:00 GMT)
It was a stroll at Shamrock Park for Linfield yesterday as their 6-1 win over Portadown edged them ahead of Larne on goal difference in the Irish Premiership table.
Here's how the Reds moved clear of Larne
Newry City v Larne (15:00 GMT)
There are now four points between Larne and leaders Cliftonville after the Reds' easy win over Ballymena United yesterday.
Here's how they did it.
The Sunday game
Newry City v Larne (15:00 GMT)
It's day two of three for the Irish Premiership with Larne travelling to Newry City hoping to move back to within a point of leaders Cliftonville.
The Reds stretched their lead yesterday, of course, beating Ballymena United 4-0 at Solitude to move clear.
The Invermen have played two games less than Cliftonville and Linfield, who sneaked above them on goal differecne with a a 6-1 scalping of Portadown.
Tenth-placed Newry, meanwhile, are on a poor run of form and will be determined to open up more of a gap between themselves and Dungannon Swifts in 11th.
We have you covered with live text commentary and in-play goal clips, with highlights and reaction to follow.
