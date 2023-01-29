Latest: Newry City 0-0 Larne - live text commentary

Newry City manager Darren Mullen makes one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Ballymena United on Tuesday night, with Philip Donnelly coming in for John McGovern, who doesn’t make the matchday squad.

There are two changes meanwhile for Larne, meanwhile, after they beat Portadown 2-0 in midweek.

Albert Watson and new signing Andrew Ryan come into the starting line up, with Shea Gordon dropping to the bench and Cian Bolger missing out through injury.

Newry City: Maguire, N Healy, McGivern, Hughes, Lockhart, Teelan, Martin, Moan, Donnelly, Scullion, Montgomery.

Subs: Brady, Carville, B Healy, Kwelele, McCaul, Rocks, Adeyemo.

Larne: Ferguson, Want, Watson, Sule, Bonis, Donnelly, Thomson, Millar, Glynn, Cosgrove, Ryan.

Subs: Pardington, O’Neill, Gordon, Hutchison, Maguire, Brown, Kelly.