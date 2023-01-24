Football transfers latest & Lampard sacking reaction

Frank Lampard had 44 games in charge of Everton, losing 24 and winning just 12, with only one win in his last 14 games in all competitions.

He leaves Merseyside with the club marooned in the relegation zone, joint bottom alongside Southampton with only 15 points accrued this season.

The Toffees only averaged one point per game under his stewardship, a record which, ultimately, has cost him his job.