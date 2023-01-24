Football transfers latest & Lampard sacking reaction

Football analyst Statman Dave has worked out Frank Lampard's Premier League win percentage this season and it isn't pretty. He has won 15% of his games which is even less than sacked Aston Villa boss Steve Gerrard who had a 18% rate.
The Telegraph are reporting that former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is the frontrunner to take charge of Everton following Frank Lampard's sacking.
Frank Lampard sacked by Everton: Reaction, your thoughts, what comes next, the size of the task.
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Kane levels Greaves as Tottenham's joint all-time top scorer.
EFL Cup build-up: Newcastle travel to Southampton at 20:00 GMT.
Transfer news and gossip. Just over a week until the deadine!
Football analyst Statman Dave has worked out Frank Lampard's Premier League win percentage this season and it isn't pretty. He has won 15% of his games which is even less than sacked Aston Villa boss Steve Gerrard who had a 18% rate.
Lampard's record...
Lampard was the second worst performing Everton manager in the Premier League...
Everton fans are not happy about Frank Lampard's sacking, according to the BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty. He reports he was admired by many supporters for his honesty and communication.
The end of the road
Frank Lampard had 44 games in charge of Everton, losing 24 and winning just 12, with only one win in his last 14 games in all competitions.
He leaves Merseyside with the club marooned in the relegation zone, joint bottom alongside Southampton with only 15 points accrued this season.
The Toffees only averaged one point per game under his stewardship, a record which, ultimately, has cost him his job.
Everton sack Lampard
Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park.
Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games.
They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton on goal difference.
Former England midfielder Lampard, 44, replaced Rafael Benitez in January 2022 with the team 16th in the table and helped Everton avoid relegation.
Full story,
The morning agenda...
Here's a quick, and rough, idea of what we have coming up this morning.
