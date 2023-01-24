Live

Football transfers latest & Lampard sacking reaction

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Sarah Rendell

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Football analyst Statman Dave has worked out Frank Lampard's Premier League win percentage this season and it isn't pretty. He has won 15% of his games which is even less than sacked Aston Villa boss Steve Gerrard who had a 18% rate.

  2. Lampard's record...

    Lampard was the second worst performing Everton manager in the Premier League...

    Frank Lampard Everton Primer League record
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  3. Post update

    Everton fans are not happy about Frank Lampard's sacking, according to the BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty. He reports he was admired by many supporters for his honesty and communication.

  4. The end of the road

    Frank Lampard had 44 games in charge of Everton, losing 24 and winning just 12, with only one win in his last 14 games in all competitions.

    He leaves Merseyside with the club marooned in the relegation zone, joint bottom alongside Southampton with only 15 points accrued this season.

    The Toffees only averaged one point per game under his stewardship, a record which, ultimately, has cost him his job.

  5. Everton sack Lampard

    Frank Lampard
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park.

    Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games.

    They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton on goal difference.

    Former England midfielder Lampard, 44, replaced Rafael Benitez in January 2022 with the team 16th in the table and helped Everton avoid relegation.

    Full story,

  6. The morning agenda...

    Here's a quick, and rough, idea of what we have coming up this morning.

    • Frank Lampard sacked by Everton: Reaction, your thoughts, what comes next, the size of the task.
    • Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Kane levels Greaves as Tottenham's joint all-time top scorer.
    • EFL Cup build-up: Newcastle travel to Southampton at 20:00 GMT.
    • Transfer news and gossip. Just over a week until the deadine!
  7. 'Lamps out'

    The Daily Express

    The Express lead with the Frank Lampard sacking but say Sean Dyche is in the running to take over.

    Express front page
    Copyright: Express
  8. 'Harry hits route 266'

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star write on Tottenham's Harry Kane equalising Jimmy Greaves' club scoring record following a 1-0 win over Fulham.

    Star front page
    Copyright: Daily Star
  9. 'Blue murder'

    Daily Mirror

    Everton are in "turmoil" on and off the pitch, report Mirror Sport.

    Mirror front page
    Copyright: Mirror
  10. 'Bielsa top target for Everton'

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph are reporting that former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is the frontrunner to take charge of Everton following Frank Lampard's sacking.

    Telegraph front page
    Copyright: Telegraph
  11. Good morning

    A huge night for Tottenham.

    A difficult night for Frank Lampard.

    The start of something new for Everton.

    Lot's to get through today, so it is good to have you with us. Tottenham closed the gap on the top four to just three points as Harry Kane made history at Fulham on Monday night.

    In scoring the only goal, the striker levelled the great Jimmy Greaves' all-time record tally of 266.

    But we'll start with Everton's decision to sack Lampard and all the fall out from it. What next? The agenda is coming up right after the papers, which unsurprisingly are dominated by the key storylines.

    Harry Kane
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Harry Kane and Antonio Conte
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Frank Lampard
    Copyright: Getty Images
