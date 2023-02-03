Listen: Non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. All non-league commentaries

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Aldershot v Dorking - BBC Radio Surrey

    Altrincham v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales (17:20 GMT)

    Eastleigh v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey

    Oldham Athletic v Halifix - BBC Radio Manchester

    Southend United v York City - BBC Radio Essex

    Torquay United v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Devon

    Yeovil Town v Maidstone - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Kent

    National League North

    Alfreton Town v Boston United -BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Farsley Celtic v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    Kidderminster Harriers v Scarborough Athletic - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester

    National League South

    Ebbsfleet v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Solent

    Welling v Dartford - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top