Listen: Non-league commentaries
All times stated are UK
All non-league commentaries
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT unless stated
National League
Aldershot v Dorking - BBC Radio Surrey
Altrincham v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales (17:20 GMT)
Eastleigh v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey
Oldham Athletic v Halifix - BBC Radio Manchester
Southend United v York City - BBC Radio Essex
Torquay United v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Devon
Yeovil Town v Maidstone - BBC Radio Somerset & BBC Radio Kent
National League North
Alfreton Town v Boston United -BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Farsley Celtic v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester
Kidderminster Harriers v Scarborough Athletic - BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester
National League South
Ebbsfleet v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Solent
Welling v Dartford - BBC Radio Kent