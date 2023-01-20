Transfer window latest & Premier League reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester City's night of mood swings ended with a remarkable outpouring from manager Pep Guardiola as he virtually presented a list of demands to the entire club for a return to previous sky-high standards.

It was not delivered in any sinister way but, having watched the reigning champions turn a 2-0 half-time deficit into a chaotic 4-2 win, an animated and passionate Guardiola felt it was time to strike publicly as he reminded everyone at Manchester City that what he has been seeing has not been good enough.

City closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points but Guardiola has seen enough in recent weeks to launch a remarkable stream of consciousness in the direction of anyone who would listen.

